Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to do battle to secure the services of Southampton striker Che Adams this summer, according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Is Che Adams leaving Southampton?

Since arriving in the Premier League from Birmingham City back in 2019, the centre-forward has clocked up a total of 145 senior appearances on the south coast, becoming a regular feature of his side's first-team, but there's a strong chance that he could be on the move during the ongoing window.

First of all, the 28-year-old's contract is set to expire in less than a year meaning that now is likely to be Russell Martin's outfit's final chance to cash in and demand a decent fee, but also he was their second best-performing offensive player last season so he won't be short of potential suitors should he decide to embark on a new adventure.

The Daily Mail reported last summer that the Old Gold, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Everton were all interested in signing the Scotland international, and whilst a deal failed to come to fruition at the time, it sounds like Fosun and Julen Lopetegui are ready to make a second move in the hope of successfully luring their target to Molineux.

Are Wolves signing Che Adams?

According to Nixon when writing in his report for Patreon (via Football League World), Wolves and Bournemouth both have Adams "on their transfer radars" ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Midlands outfit and the Cherries are "prepared to battle" to secure his signature in the coming weeks and it's claimed that Southampton will look to receive "over £10m", with the admiration from both clubs having the potential to "create an auction".

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Raul Jimenez is close to completing a permanent move to Premier League rivals Fulham so should he depart, Lopetegui will need to find a suitable centre-forward successor, and having been dubbed a "phenomenon" by his former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, Adams could be the perfect candidate.

The Leicester-born talent last season posted 13 goal contributions (ten goals and three assists) in 35 appearances across all competitions and recorded a total of 47 shots over the course of the top-flight campaign, which was more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, highlighting the prolific threat he brings to the final third.

The St. Mary's attacker additionally makes for a great target man having averaged 2.2 aerial wins per league game despite only standing at 5 foot 9, so the fact that he's equally as strong in the air as he is on the ground makes him a double threat to the opposition's defence.

Finally, Adams, who has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Craig Dawson, Daniel Bentley and Ryan Giles, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give them a small additional advantage should they try to get a deal over the line during the remainder of the window.