Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Southampton forward Che Adams, as Julen Lopetegui hunts a new striker this summer.

The Old Gold are in desperate need of a capable line leader this transfer window, after ending the 2022/23 campaign as the Premier League’s lowest scorers.

What’s the latest on Che Adams to Wolves?

As reported by The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Wolves, Leeds and Bournemouth are eyeing Southampton’s Che Adams.

It’s believed by Nixon that the Midlands club and the Cherries are leading the way for the striker, who is speculated to be valued by the Saints at £10m.

The 27-year-old has just one year left on his contract at St Mary’s, and considering the club’s relegation, now could be the perfect time to swoop for the forward.

How many goals has Che Adams scored?

In 324 domestic career appearances, the Saints striker has made 118 goal contributions, scoring 85 and assisting 33 at various levels in England, via Transfermarkt. 124 of those outings have come in the top flight, where he has so far found the net 25 times.

That might not be the best of records but the Scotland international has been known to score regularly in the past. Indeed, he was poached by the south coast club in the summer of 2019 from Birmingham City, after a superb individual campaign in the Championship.

In the 2018/29 season in the second tier, Adams netted 22 goals and registered five assists to highlight just how clinical he can be if in the right environment.

Since joining Southampton, the forward has been part of a side struggling to maintain Premier League status, ending last term with demotion to the Championship finishing bottom of the table.

Despite his team’s woeful form, the Leicester-born gem managed to have a hand in eight goals in 28 appearances, scoring five and assisting three in a challenging campaign for all at St Mary’s.

Now, the 27-year-old could be handed an escape route, with Wolves chasing a forward to take up the role of leading the line at Molineux.

Under Lopetegui, the Scotsman could be guaranteed a consistent spot in the side, as the Spaniard prepares to bid farewell to Raul Jimenez, who served as a clinical figure during his time in the Midlands.

Although he failed to score last campaign, the Mexican was well-loved in Wolverhampton for his 57 goals at the club, including a rich scoring streak in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign in which he netted 17 goals.

With a move to Fulham worth £5.5m imminent, the 32-year-old will need to be replaced, which Lopetegui could achieve by capturing Adams, who has the traits to suggest he could take the throne from Jimenez.

Averaging 2.12 shots per 90 last season, the Saints man is a livewire in the front line, adding more than just a goal threat to the side as suggested by his 1.08 key passes per 90, via FBref.

With a strong goal-scoring record behind him, Wolves could benefit from hiring the Saints forward, who could replenish the goals in the Midlands after the club managed just 31 in 38 games last term.

Lauded as “clever” by Rangers legend and pundit Ally McCoist, the striker could be the perfect acquisition for Lopetegui to chase in place of Jimenez.