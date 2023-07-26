Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'are likely to enter the running' to sign Southampton forward Che Adams this summer, according to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

Which clubs are keen on signing Che Adams?

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon channel, Wolves and Bournemouth are among the favourites to acquire Southampton striker Adams this summer.

Nixon claims that Southampton would be looking to hold out for a fee of around £10 million for the Scotland international, who is in the final year of his £30,000 per week contract at St Mary's Stadium, as per Capology.

The Daily Mail indicate that both Fulham and Crystal Palace have enquired about the possibility of offering Adams a route back to the Premier League and he is said to be 'keen' on staying in the English top flight to secure his place at EURO 2024 with the Tartan Army.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will also have to enter the market for a new striker following news that Mexican marksman Raul Jimenez has completed his move to Fulham for a fee in the region of £5 million, as per BBC Sport.

Last term, Adams, who has been hailed as "fantastic", made 35 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, registering ten goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Sean Dyche's Everton have joined the chasing pack to try and land Adams as Southampton gear up to lose several star players between now and the close of play in the window, according to The Sun.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express reporter Taylor expects Wolves to enter the running to sign Adams this summer as a solution to their goalscoring deficiencies.

Taylor stated: “Yeah, I think one of the strikers that Wolves are likely to enter the running for is Che Adams. He’s attracted a lot of interest from the Premier League, certainly in the last 18 months. Nottingham Forest have looked at the player, Leeds looked at the player as well. Other clubs as well have been monitoring him including Everton, but I think that would be a smart signing as he is someone to build around.

“Although his goalscoring record has been quite disappointing, I think he’s an athlete, an attacker, he can hold the ball up, and he can go in behind, so I think that’d be a smart signing if they could get a deal struck with Southampton, although Adams is probably likely to feature as part of Russell Martin’s plans as well.”

Who else could Wolverhampton Wanderers look to bring in this window?

Journalist Nixon has also reported that Wolves are keen to bring Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle to Molineux this summer on his Patreon; however, he is said to have stated to friends that he wants to be utilised in a starting role before making the move.

West Ham United full-back Aaron Cresswell could also be on his way to the West Midlands for a fee of around £2.5 million, with both parties in talks over a prospective deal, according to The Daily Mail.

As per Football Insider, the Old Gold are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi in a transfer that will amount to £7.7 million.

Other Premier League sides such as Tottenham Hotspur had expressed an interest in the Switzerland international; however, he looks set to join Lopetegui's men ahead of 2023/24 getting underway competitively.