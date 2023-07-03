Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in former Premier League striker Che Adams, as Julen Lopetegui bids to end his side’s struggles in front of goal.

The Spaniard will have a limited budget this summer after the revelation of the clubs’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) woes however, there is talent on the market that could bolster his team’s chances for a reasonable fee.

What’s the latest on Che Adams to Wolves?

As reported yesterday by BBC journalist Daz Hale, Wolves one of the Premier League clubs interested in Southampton forward Che Adams.

A separate report relayed by TEAMtalk last month valued the 26-year-old at £12m, with him having just one year remaining on his current contract on the south coast.

Boasting an expected valuation of £16m, as per Football Transfers, Lopetegui could land himself a bargain in a player proven to be capable of leading a line.

What could Che Adams offer to Wolves?

In a testing season that ended in relegation at St Mary’s, the Scotsman found some individual light in contributing five goals and three assists in 28 appearances for the Saints, via FBref.

Hailed as a “clever player” by Rangers legend Ally McCoist, the forward was described by the former striker turned pundit as being a “breath of fresh air” for his exploits in front of goal.

Likened statistically via FBref to Roma forward Tammy Abraham, Adams could offer a host of strengths to Lopetegui’s side, who endured a woeful campaign in the final third last season.

With just 31 goals in 38 games, Wolves ended the term as the league’s lowest-scorers, highlighting the requirement for the Old Gold to poach a goalscorer this summer.

Having recorded a total of 118 goals and assists in 324 domestic appearances, as per Transfermarkt, the former Birmingham City striker could replenish Lopetegui’s side with a presence in front of goal.

Last season, forwards Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa contributed one Premier League goal between them in a year in which Molineux averaged just 0.82 goals per match in the league.

Averaging 0.23 goals per 90 and 2.12 shots per 90, the 26-year-old could be that prominent figure needed to see Wolves thrive once more in the top division, acting as a player that is versatile in his approach to goal.

As per FBref, the Saints forward averaged an impressive 1.08 key passes per 90 last season, showing his creative side in attack with attributes that could benefit those around him at Molineux.

It’s integral that Lopetegui recruits a goal scorer this summer, and with a chance to escape playing Championship football next term, Adams could be the perfect figure to rejuvenate the final third in the Midlands.

Burnley, Leeds United and Everton are also clubs reportedly interested in the Scotsman, with the expectation that Wolves must act fast if they are to snatch the talent this summer.