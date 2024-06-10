Wolves are set to meet with the agent of an £80,000-a-week player as they look to complete a summer transfer, according to reports.

Wolves transfer rumours

Wolves ended the 2023/24 Premier League campaign sat 14th in the division. While this is lower than their finish in the season prior, they did manage to accumulate 46 points - five more than they managed in 2022/23. That is by no means a huge improvement but it does indicate the Wanderers are moving in the right direction under Gary O'Neil.

Now, with the summer transfer window right around the corner, the Midlands outfit will need to make some smart signings if they are to climb into the top half of the Premier League table and potentially even push for European football in the forthcoming campaign.

To achieve this, it looks as though Wolves are aiming to strengthen their attack, with chairman Jeff Shi already confirming that the club "are going to sign one or two number nines this summer".

"We are going to sign one or two number nines this summer," he said. "The peak Raul was a top-three striker in the league, which is really hard to replace. We did struggle on recruitment in the past few years. Hopefully the new strikers or Hee-chan can perform well next season."

Since those comments, Wolves have been named as one of four top-flight teams set to make bids for Arsenal hitman Eddie Nketiah. They are also "concretely interested" in Paraguayan winger Ramon Sosa, who is valued at €18m (£15m) by his Argentine Primera División club, Talleres.

Wolves to meet with agent of £80k-p/w striker

Now, another no.9 has seemingly caught the eye of those in a position of power at Molneiux. The player in question is former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian struggled to find his feet during his time in England, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 77 Premier League outings. However, he still earned high praise from ex-Blues boss Frank Lampard.

"It was interesting to see not just the player - I kind of knew the quality Michy had and it’s always good to see that up close - but also the personality," Lampard said.

"Since early season, how he’s trained, his demeanour, his positivity, and quality when he’s come on, which is obviously the most important thing, have been top class."

After several loan spells, the 30-year-old eventually left west London on a permanent basis in 2022, linking up with current side, Fenerbahce.

Michy Batshuayi 2023/24 league stats Appearances 27 Minutes 776 Goals 12 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.8 Stats via WhoScored

Now, after finding form abroad, a return to England could be on the cards for the £80,000-a-week man, with Takvim [via Sport Witness] claiming that Wolves want to sign the striker and are set to meet with Batshuayi's agent soon. The forward is out of contract at the end of June but his deal has the option of an extension, which Jose Mourinho's new side are looking to activate.