Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly already looking ahead to the summer transfer window, as a dramatic 2022/23 campaign comes to a close.

It was a season that could’ve ended abysmally for Wolves, who found themselves bottom of the Premier League table on Christmas Day.

The arrival of Julen Lopetegui inspired the side to improve performance and regain structure after the struggles of the first half of the term under Bruno Lage.

While there are still many areas for the club to improve on, the Spaniard is certainly the right man for the job, should he get the financial backing he requires this summer to build the squad to his liking.

Certain areas regarding the spending at Molineux have triggered fears surrounding FFP, with the club due to ‘attempt’ to make a profit this summer to balance out the losses, which may impact the financial backing they can give Lopetegui.

Wolves must improve financially and on the field over the break, having registered themselves as the league's lowest scorers this season, however, the latest transfer link could end one of the club’s woes.

What’s the latest on Chuba Akpom to Wolves?

As reported by TEAMtalk, a host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom this summer.

The report states that Wolves are one of the sides that have “checked on” the forward’s movements ahead of the transfer window.

It’s speculated that Boro would ask for around £20m for their talisman, who cost them £2.75m just under three years ago.

What could Chuba Akpom bring to Wolves?

The 27-year-old former Arsenal striker scored 28 goals this campaign, marking himself as the Championship's top scorer and as his side’s highest performer, as per Sofascore.

To put his goal-scoring frequency into comparison, the Englishman has scored three fewer goals than the entire Wolves squad in the Premier League, who found the net just 31 times in 38 games.

Adding to the goal tally at Molineux is one thing Akpom could bring to the club, however in signing a quality striker, the forward’s talents could finally unlock the potential of midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese ace is still adapting to the Premier League, however, could have his performances boosted by playing behind a poacher, with his numbers this season in comparison to his final campaign at Sporting CP showing where he is lacking.

As per FBref, the midfielder averages 3.06 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League, a significant drop from how he played in his final season in Portugal, where he averaged 5.74 per 90.

A similar pattern is through his engagement of passing into the final third dropping from a 4.37 average per 90 in the 2021/22 Primeira Liga to 2.55 per 90 at Molineux.

Described as being a “playmaker” by members of the media, the 24-year-old could thrive playing behind a creative striker such as Akpom, who was praised by journalist Chris Wheatley as “incredible”.

Only time will tell if Lopetegui can secure the signing of the talisman, however at £20m, the Spaniard could aid both Wolves’ financial woes and scoring woes in one hit this summer.