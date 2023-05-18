Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing a striker from the Championship this summer.

Julen Lopetegui is set to “overhaul” his strike force, as per Sky Sports, in the bid to improve on this season’s woeful lack of goals.

Wolves are the Premier League’s lowest scorers this campaign, having found the net just 30 times in 36 games, 62 fewer than league leaders Manchester City.

With the future of Raul Jimenez in doubt, Lopetegui will have the chance to rebuild his front line with the hope to get his side firing again.

The club have been linked with a number of forwards ahead of the window, including Coventry City marksman Viktor Gyokeres and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati. However, there should be another option in the frame if Wolves are smart about things; Chuba Akpom.

What’s the latest on Chuba Akpom's future?

As per Sky Sports, Middlesbrough striker Akpom is a player “on the radar” of Premier League clubs this summer.

The former Arsenal forward’s contract expires next summer, as Boro extended his stay to an additional 12 months at the start of this season.

Wolves are currently 'leading the race' to sign fellow Championship forward Gyokeres, via the same report.

However, if a deal can't be concluded there then Akpom simply has to become an option for Lopetegui as he bids to steal him away from other top-flight sides.

What could Chuba Akpom bring to Wolves?

The 27-year-old Boro forward scored 28 goals in 40 appearances in the Championship this season, making him the top scorer just ahead of Gyokeres who registered 21 in eight more games.

Hailed as “incredible” by journalist Chris Wheatley after netting his 19th goal, the London-born striker was integral to getting Michael Carrick’s side to the play-off semi-finals.

Despite falling at the final hurdle to Coventry City, the campaign has been an unforgettable one personally for the Englishman, being named in WhoScored’s Championship team of the season - as per Sky Sports.

Boro’s near miss in the play-off semis has sparked rumours as to whether the forward will remain in the second-tier next term.

Wolves have been crying out for a goalscorer this campaign, and Akpom could be the missing piece to getting Lopetegui’s side firing in the Premier League.

By sealing aa deal, the former Real Madrid coach could sign his answer to the top-flight's most feared strikers, with Spurs star Harry Kane perhaps being the pick of the bunch considering he also learnt his trade for a while in the Football League.

The 27-year-old is actually averaging more goals per 90 than the impeccable Spurs talisman, with 0.7 per 90 minutes - as per FBref.

Although not boasting the assist count (2) of someone like Kane, Akpom's ability to drop deeper and play as an attacking midfielder shows there are further similarities. The former does that with great regularity in north London, having since become a “complete player”, as lauded by Zinedine Zidane.

Solving the lack of goals is the primary requirement for Lopetegui to tackle however natural goal-scorers are hard to find, and in the Boro star the Midlands club could retrieve a talent at the peak of his career and hungry for a breakthrough.

Only time will tell if Wolves will make a move for the 27-year-old, however with 28 goals this term, there’s no denying the club could land a much-needed talisman.