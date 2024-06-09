Wolves look set to beat a European giant to a £13m signing during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Wolves transfer rumours

Wolves had a solid 2023/24 Premier League campaign under the guidance of Gary O'Neil. The Midlands outfit finished the season 14th in the league on 46 points - five more than they managed in the previous year. However, if they are to continue improving and potentially even make a push for some form of European football in 2024/25, their squad will need to be strengthened.

One area Wolves should be keen to improve in is their attack. They scored 50 goals in 38 Premier League games last season - the fifth-lowest in the division. The majority of those goals came from Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan, with the rest of Gary O'Neil's men really struggling to chip in on that front.

Wolves top scorers 2023/24 (all competitions) Matheus Cunha 14 Hwang Hee-chan 13 Mario Lemina 5 Pablo Sarabia 4 Pedro Neto 3

Unsurprisingly, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has already confirmed that the club "are going to sign one or two number nines this summer", while they also could require another wide-man, even if Pedro Neto remains at the club. It has since emerged that Wolves are tracking Paraguayan winger Ramon Sosa in an attempt to add firepower to their attack.

Elsewhere, Wolves are reportedly one of four top-flight teams set to make bids for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. At the bottom end of the pitch, meanwhile, the club are hoping to raid Famalicao for talented full-back Francisco Moura this summer and have already made contact regarding a move for the 24-year-old, who is valued at £8.5m.

Wolves set to complete hijack £13m move for "rapid" talent

Now, a fresh name recently linked with a move to Wolves has moved closer to a switch. The player in question is Rodrigo Gomes, who is currently plying his trade in Portugal with Braga after spending 2023/24 on loan with Estoril.

Gomes was also attracting interest from La Liga powerhouse Atletico Madrid, but reports in Portugal this weekend (via TEAMtalk) claimed that Wolves matched a £13m offer sent by Atletico for the youngster. Unlike Wolves, Diego Simeone's men will be plying their trade in the Champions League next season, which looked to have given them an edge in the race for Gomes.

It was also thought that Wolves' involvement had given Braga encouragement that a bidding war could emerge, but a recent update from David Ornstein looks to have put the Old Gold in the driving seat:

The 20-year-old operates primarily on the right wing and scored nine goals in 36 outings from this position last season. Since his debut for Estoril, the winger has impressed many people, including Target Scouting reporter Joe Pearce, who was quick to highlight the player's "rapid" nature.

"Gomes is a smaller profile standing at 1.75m and has rapid acceleration and the stamina to make real lung-bursting runs from deeper positions.

"When he spots space ahead, he attacks it and shows real intensity in wanting to break forward and anticipate second balls, attacking the back post and following up on shots looking for rebounds, and has scored and assisted from this type of situation."