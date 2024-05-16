Wolverhampton Wanderers must feel that they have been under the thumb of some questionable officiating this season, having been battered and bruised by errant decisions that the implementation of VAR should have precluded.

According to ESPN's Dale Johnson, Wolves suffer a net score of -17 across the five-campaign period that VAR has been in place in the Premier League, with Arsenal the second-most sufferers with a score of -7.

To put it another way, the Old Gold have every right to feel aggrieved; Gary O'Neil has done a remarkable job in guiding his team to a comfortable finish - 13th with a game to go - despite such issues compounded by financial difficulties and a tag as pre-season relegation favourites.

Whatever the outcome, O'Neil will know that he has to do his loudest talking on the pitch, and so has lined up an exciting new striker to ensure that his team continue to impress.

Wolves eyeing new striker

According to Football Transfers, Wolves are interested in signing Southampton's Che Adams, who has been central to their Championship promotion push this term.

The 27-year-old has a wealth of Premier League experience and is available on a free transfer next month. Talks are progressing between both player and clubs and the Molineux side are growing in confidence that he will be welcomed soon, having made him a 'key target'.

Che Adams' season in numbers

Adams has been a regular feature on the south coast since signing from Birmingham City for £15m in 2019, but he endured an injury-disrupted 2022/23 campaign that saw Saints fall into the second tier. Interestingly, his outfit only won one of their six matches without Adams in the squad, who contributed toward a goal in four of such fixtures.

This season, the Scotsman has been vital under Russell Martin, scoring 16 goals and adding four assists from 25 Championship starts, creating seven big chances and succeeding with 61% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

He might be plying his trade below the surface level of English football but Adams has demonstrated the prolific edge that could work wonders at Wolves, ranking among the top 8% of centre-forwards across divisions similar to the Championship over the past year for non-penalty goals scored per 90, as per FBref.

Championship: Top Scorers # Player Apps Goals Per 90 Mins per goal 1. Sammie Szmodics 44 27 0.62 145 2. Adam Armstrong 47 21 0.49 182 3. Crysencio Summerville 44 19 0.47 190 3. Morgan Whittaker 46 19 0.43 210 5. Jamie Vardy 35 18 0.92 98 6. Josh Sargent 27 16 0.74 122 6. Emmanuel Latte Lath 30 16 0.69 131 6. Che Adams 40 16 0.63 144 6. Haji Wright 44 16 0.49 186 Stats via BBC Sport

Praised as a "clinical" finisher by reporter Brian Dick, Adams corroborates such claims through his performances on the pitch. He might not be within the top-five Championship goalscorers this season but it's important to remember that he started only 25 matches and boasts a more impressive strike rate than all above him barring Jamie Vardy.

Moreover, Adams has successful Premier League experience, clinching 38 goal contributions across four top-flight campaigns. His teammate Adam Armstrong, for example, yields four goals and four assists from 68 Premier League matches.

Norwich City's Josh Sargent - let's hammer the point home - scored twice from 26 games during a miserable 2021/22 season.

What does that actually tell us? Well, for one thing, it speaks of Adams' ability to maintain his levels whatever the environment, like a footballing four-wheel drive. Wolves, offering enough talent to avoid sitting at the murky seabed of the division next season, will offer the player conditions to enjoy high-level exploits once more.

Adams would add a new dimension to the Wanderers' attack and ease the burden on Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha, the latter of whom could truly thrive with the Saints striker beside him.

How Che Adams & Matheus Cunha could work together

Former Hertha Berlin head coach Bruno Labbadia once said that Cunha "has something special. He can always produce something with a moment of individual brilliance."

The Brazil has enjoyed ups and downs since this effusion of praise but there is no doubt that he has settled into his skin at Wolves this season, with 14 goals and eight assists from 35 appearances in all competitions.

Like Adams, he's more than just a goalscorer, ranking among the top 10% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 14% for pass completion, the top 12% for passes attempted and the top 4% for progressive passes per 90.

While both forwards appreciate the ball-playing side of the game, this actually speaks of a new level of interchangeability that could be founded by O'Neil, who emphasises transitional play and and central combinations, moving through the gears with counter-pressing speed that led Pep Guardiola to hail the "incredible" manager.

For this to work, technically proficient strikers are something of a prerequisite: this is why Cunha has lifted his game this term, scoring just twice from 17 Premier League outings in 2022/23, failing to add any assists.

Matheus Cunha: Premier League 22/23 vs 23/24 Stat 22/23 23/24 Matches played 17 31 Matches started 12 28 Goals 2 12 Assists 0 7 G/A rate 0.12 0.61 Pass completion 76% 82% Big chances created 1 7 Shots per game 1.5 2.3 Key passes per game 0.4 0.9 Dribbles per game 1.5 (76%) 2.0 (52%) Duels won per game 3.6 (41%) 5.0 (43%) Stats via Sofascore

The table above offers an illuminating glimpse into the 24-year-old's improvements under O'Neil's wing. He's raised his game considerably, evidenced by his goal-contributing, technical, defensive and athletic qualities, encompassing what it takes to thrive as the complete Premier League forward.

Adams must relish the chance to play alongside him.

Cunha has even been crisper in his distribution this season, denoting his improvements across the board despite being more creative and enterprising in his forward play.

Given the technical similarities between Adams and Cunha, there is no reason why O'Neil cannot prove his tactical wherewithal once again by tinkering and tailoring the Southampton striker to his own creation.

Adams has even got a bit of that sparkly Brazilian flair about him, with former Birmingham academy coach Matt Baker remarking that he "reminds me a little bit of the old Ronaldo".

"He had that raw ability," Baker said, stars in his eyes. "I wouldn’t say he was electric quick but he was powerful and strong. He would brush people off and he could go through people. And he always had a finish at the end of it.”

Wolves' impressive season has been blemished by VAR controversies, but such frustrations denote O'Neil's managerial faculty, with the forwards notably raising their game.

With Adams added to the mix, the Old Gold will paint slanted sunlight onto Molineux, making an astute addition that will continue a blooming project in the Midlands.