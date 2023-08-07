Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers have registered an interest in signing defender Konstantinos Mavropanos this window, according to Rudy Galetti.

The club have already lost Nathan Collins this window and could still lose Max Kilman, so are in need of some defensive additions this summer.

What is the latest Wolves transfer news?

Wolves have had a number of players depart this summer with the most notable departure being Portuguese midfielder and former captain Ruben Neves, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal for a reported fee of £47m. Defender Nathan Collins also departed after just one season at the club, joining Premier League side Brentford in a deal worth £23m. Former captain Conor Coady moved to recently relegated Leicester City in a deal worth £7.5m and lost long serving players Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore left following the expiry of their deals at the club.

This is due to the fact that the club have been forced to comply with strict FFP restrictions this window. Premier League rules state that clubs can only record losses of £105m over a three-year-period, and in the Midlands sides most recent financial results, they recorded a £46.1m loss, forcing them to have to curtail their spending and focus on outgoings and balancing the books before bringing players to Molineux. These FFP restraints caused a real concern that current manager Julen Lopetegui would depart this summer. The former Real Madrid boss was reportedly frustrated with the situation and held multiple talks with the clubs ownership this summer regarding the situation with the club and the future planning. Ultimately, Lopetegui has confirmed that he will stay this season despite the clubs troubles.

The club have only made one addition this window in Matt Doherty on a free transfer, but are focusing their attention on more incomings, with Galetti reporting that the club had held discussions with Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez over a potential move this summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist also revealed that the club are "following with interest" former Arsenal man Mavropanos, with the hope that they can partner him up with Max Kilman next season.

He said: "In defence, Max Kilman should stay, despite interest from some European clubs, Napoli included, because the price tag is considered too high. As a new possible centre-back for Wolves to strengthen the defensive line, they are following with interest Mavropanos from Stuttgart."

Would Mavropanos be a good signing?

The Greek international, who has been hailed as a "gladiator", could be a game changer for Wolves, and the perfect replacement for Collins.

The defender averaged an incredible rating of 7.26 across his 28 appearances last season for Stuttgart according to Sofascore, which is higher than any Wolves player managed last season, with Craig Dawson being the highest rated outfielder still at the club after recording a 6.89 rating. This suggests that should the Greek international be able to carry his Bundesliga form over to the Premier League, Wolves could have a new rock at the back to be the foundation to build their defence on.

The 6 foot 3 colossus is an incredible ball-player, ranking in the top 14% for progressive passes, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for successful take-ons and the top 8% for progressive carries. Mavropanos is also a very front footed defender, ranking in the top 1% for interceptions across all defenders in Europe's top five leagues as well as the top 8% for aerials won per 90 according to FBRef.

The defender received plenty of praise from former manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, with the American coach saying "He always shows in training that he can produce magic, He's got heart, energy and determination. We need guys like him. He's our gladiator - a monster in terms of physique."

Should Wolves get this deal over the line, they could form one of the most underrated partnerships in the league at the back between Kilman and Mavropanos.