Wolves are being tipped to splash eight figures on a relegated £25,000-a-week player for manager Gary O'Neil straight away this summer.

Wolves transfer rumours

It has been a mixed 2023/24 Premier League season for Wolves, who looked to be pushing for a European finish early in 2024. However, a major drop in form at the back end of the season saw those hopes ended well before the final day of the campaign. On the plus side, the Midlands outfit managed to secure more points this term than they did in 2022/23.

However, if Wolves are to take another step forward and mount a proper push for European football in the forthcoming campaign, improvements will need to be made to their squad. And while the summer window is not yet open, Wolves are seemingly already quite active on the transfer front.

It was claimed last month that Wolves are showing interest in Red Star Belgrade midfielder, Hwang In-beom, as they look to strengthen their squad this summer. Another report late in April stated that Gary O’Neil’s side have placed €12m (£10.2m) on the table for Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel.

More recently, meanwhile, Wolves are interested in signing Southampton's Che Adams, who has been central to their Championship promotion push this term. The Wanderers are keen to secure a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Alex Berenguer, though the player is thought to have offers on the table from a host of Premier League sides.

Wolves considering 8-figure move to sign £25,000-a-week giant

It is not just at the top end of the pitch where Wolves may need to be active this summer, however. This comes amid reports that clubs in Saudi Arabia are keeping tabs on goalkeeper Jose Sa, with regard to signing him during the summer transfer window. Sa has once again been Wolves' no.1 this term but has kept just four clean sheets in 35 league outings.

As a result, it is not too surprising to see O'Neil's side being linked with a fresh shot-stopper heading into the summer window. According to a report from journalist Alan Nixon on Sunday, following their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley are looking to offload one of Arijanet Muric or James Trafford, with Wolves said to be interested in the former.

Nixon states that the Clarets want £10m for the 6 foot 6 Muric, who is only valued at around £6m by Transfermarkt and currently earns £25,000 per week on a deal that will keep him at Turf Moor until 2026.

Given Sa has an estimated value of around £13m, Muric's reported price-tag of £10m should not be an issue for Wolves if they are looking to replace the Portuguese this summer.

However, while price should not be a problem, there is the question of quality. Muric has made 13 appearances for Burnley across all competitions this season and kept just two clean sheets. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was quizzed on the 25-year-old's form last month but looked to back the shot-stopper.

“It’s not an issue of talent, a lot of our players have shown in moments that they are really good players, but the consistency of it…you can’t force it. It comes with time," said Kompany after Muric made a mistake during a 1-0 defeat to Everton in April.

“It’s the same with Aro, same with Traffs, same with so many players in our team. It’s the nature of the season we’re in.

“We can either give up or you support them and back them and you get the rewards at some point. That’s what we’ve done this season with many players.”