Wolves are believed to be considering a bargain move for a Premier League gem who can play in seven different positions, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Rayan Ait-Nouri transfer latest

While Gary O'Neil will no doubt be eyeing up important incoming business in the summer, there is also a chance that he could struggle to keep hold of certain key players. One such figure is Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has arguably matured into one of Wolves' most influential players, providing so much quality down the left flank. The 22-year-old has two goals and one assist to his name in the Premier League this season, with O'Neil waxing lyrical over his form.

"I’m enjoying working with Rayan, I think he’s an incredible talent, a great guy and he brings a real enthusiasm and life to the place. We can use him anywhere so, unfortunately, at the moment we have to because we don’t have many others."

Ait-Nouri has been linked with a move away from Molineux this summer, however, with Liverpool seen as strong candidates to sign him, seeing the Wanderers hero as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Should he move on, it will be essential that a top replacement is found, and it looks as though a Premier League player could be seen as a possible option.

Wolves eyeing Premier League free agent

According to HITC, Wolves are keen on signing versatile West Ham ace Ben Johnson in the summer transfer window, being joined by numerous other clubs in the battle to snap him up.

Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham are all mentioned as potential suitors to acquire the defender's signature, ahead of what looks set to be a move away from the Hammers when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The level of interest in Johnson speaks volumes about what an asset he is seen as, even though he hasn't necessarily been able to consistently hold down a place in West Ham's team this season.

The Englishman could be a brilliant squad option for Wolves, not least because his incredible versatility allows him to shine in seven different positions, including left-back, which is why he could fill the void left by Ait-Nouri, should he decide to leave the club.

Stuart Pearce knows a thing or two about what makes an excellent full-back, and back in 2021, he heaped praise on Johnson, saying: "The most important thing about Ben is whenever you pass him or meet him first thing in the morning, he's got a smile on his face. He takes in all the knowledge you can pass on to him. He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with."

Admittedly, Johnson may not be on Ait-Nouri's level as a player, or an out-and-out left-back for that matter, but signing him on a free transfer feels like a no-brainer for Wolves, acting as a cheap-but-clever piece of business which reinforces several positions.