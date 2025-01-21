After missing out on Manu Silva to Benfica, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly considering a move to sign an alternative Liga Portugal star in what would see them instantly bounce back.

Wolves transfer news

Those in the Midlands looked destined to sign Manu after agreeing a deal reportedly worth around £10m, only for Benfica to swoop in and seal a deal of their own for the midfielder. Left licking their wounds, Wolves failed to bounce back on the pitch in a 3-1 defeat against Chelsea which has since centred around Vitor Pereira's disappointment in star man and captain Matheus Cunha.

Defeat at Stamford Bridge has left Wolves just outside of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference and in desperate need of an added spark that one particular transfer target could provide this month.

Related Wolves’ most expensive sales of all time Football FanCast takes a look at Wolves' 10 most expensive departures.

According to O Jogo via Sport Witness, Wolves are now considering a move to sign Geny Catamo from Sporting Club this month in a deal that could see them beat Midlands rivals Aston Villa and fellow Premier League side Fulham in the transfer market.

Still just 23 years old, Catamo could finally be the replacement for Pedro Neto that Wolves so desperately need. It's a task that Carlos Forbs has failed to complete and now one that could be sent the way of the young Sporting winger.

After missing out on Manu in such frustrating fashion too, Wolves should be keen to bounce back and give themselves and those watching on at the Molineux a boost in the form of fresh faces.

"King of Lisbon" Catamo would make up for Manu disappointment

If Wolves are to instantly make up for missing out on Manu, then signing a player as exciting as Catamo would certainly be one way of doing it. The winger has impressed in flashes so far this season, scoring four goals and assisting another four in 29 games in all competitions.

Catamo certainly stole the hearts of those in Lisbon last season too after scoring twice in Sporting's 2-1 victory against Benfica, with one of those being a last-gasp winner. Earning the praise of Jacek Kulig as a result, the football talent scout dubbed the winger "the king of Lisbon".

As for Wolves, it's clear that Cunha is a player who desperately needs added quality around him. The captain's body language, which was criticised by Pereira, certainly suggested as much against Chelsea and now the Midlands club must act.

Whether they push forward and submit an official offer to sign Catamo before the end of this month remains to be seen, however.