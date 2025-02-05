Following a busy deadline day, Wolverhampton Wanderers have already set their sights on the summer transfer window and are reportedly considering a swoop to sign a player they made a winter approach for.

Wolves transfer news

Having struggled to get all of their reinforcements over the line in the summer, Wolves ensured that they welcomed the fresh faces they so desperately needed during the January transfer window. Even after losing out on their top options, those at Molineux still crucially managed to hand Vitor Pereira two central defenders and a central midfielder in the form of Emmanuel Agbadou, Marshall Munetsi and Nasser Djiga.

After putting pen to paper as Wolves' final arrival on deadline day, Munetsi told the club's official website: “I'm delighted. It's a dream come true for me.

"I've always wanted to be part of something big, and being part of Wolves is something that is very big for me, and is big for my family. It's a team that I've also seen from afar, and the Premier League is the best place to be, so I'm delighted to join the family, to join the team."

It may not be too long before the midfielder has a fresh partner at the heart of Pereira's side either. According to A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, Wolves are now considering a summer move to sign Hidemasa Morita from Sporting Club having already made an approach to sign the 29-year-old in the winter window.