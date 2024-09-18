Wolves are among the teams considering a transfer swoop for a free agent defender, according to a new report. Picking up just one point from a possible 12 so far this season, the Old Gold are seeking reinforcements outside of the transfer window.

Wolves star singled out for praise despite terrible start

Wolves looked set for their first win in the league on Sunday as they took the lead against Newcastle United, but unfortunately Gary O’Neil’s side were unable to hang onto the lead and see out the game.

Despite eventually losing 2-1, one Wolves player was on the receiving end of some big praise for his work in Mario Lemina’s goal. Joao Gomes won the ball back in the middle of the park and played the ball forward to Matheus Cunha, before producing a moment of magic in the box by letting the ball through his legs for Lemina to tap home.

The move and in particular the dummy from Gomes left Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson amazed, labelling the skill as “unbelievable” and even comparing Gomes to the great Lionel Messi.

“That is unbelievable. If Messi did that, we’d be going mad. Everything about it is phenomenal.”

But that goal wasn’t enough for Wolves to claim all three points, and with the wait for a win still on, it seems that O’Neil might be prepared to turn to the free agent market to bolster his squad further.

Wolves considering free transfer swoop for "fantastic" player

According to HITC, Wolves are among the clubs considering making a move to sign free agent Joel Matip. Matip has been without a club since the end of last season when he left Liverpool, and now the West Midlands side are looking into a possible deal.

However, they are not the only team interested in the defender, who was once labelled as being “fantastic” by Jamie Carragher. AFC Bournemouth and Fulham are in the mix, while he's also held talks with French and German sides already too.

Matip turned 33 in August and did have some injury problems during his last campaign at Anfield, as he only played 14 times last season, but the defender brings a wealth of experience with him and could be a welcome addition for a team like Wolves who are fighting at the foot of the table at this present time.

Joel Matip's Liverpool stats Apps 201 Goals 11 Assists 6

Matip, who is valued at €8m, which is roughly £7m, would add competition to a defence that already consists of Toti, Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, Craig Dawson, and Bastien Meupiyou.