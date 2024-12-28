Wolves are believed to be interested in completing the signing of a prolific attacking signing who is also a "leader", according to a fresh transfer claim.

Wolves transfer news

Wanderers continue to be linked with potential new signings, with Kevin Danso seen as a loan target with an option to buy him permanently further down the line. The 26-year-old currently plies his trade at Ligue 1 side Lens, making 10 starts in the competition so far this season.

In fact, a separate report has claimed that Wolves are at the front of the queue to sign the Austrian, as Vitor Pereira looks to bring in fresh faces before the end of the January transfer window.

Another defensive target has also emerged in Sunderland centre-back Daniel Ballard, who has excelled for the high-flying Black Cats so far this season. He has made 12 appearances in the Championship in 2024/25 to date, and that tally would be higher if it wasn't for injury problems.

Pascal Struijk has been linked with Wolves, too, with the Premier League side said to be battling with Tottenham to sign the Leeds United defender, who isn't out of contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

Wolves interested in signing attacking "leader"

According to a new report from Bild [via Sport Witness], Wolves are keen on securing the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst in January.

Everton are also interested in pipping Wanderers to the 29-year-old's signature, with the pair both making contact and asking for information about him, with managing director Roland Virkus saying of the situation: "Of course there are requests, that’s completely normal if you perform well. But we don’t want to let any of the top players go because something is happening here."

Kleindienst could be a really astute signing by Wolves next month, ensuring that attacking firepower is added to Pereira's squad, as well as defensive solidity.

The Monchengladbach ace has proven to be a consistent scorer of goals at a high level for some time now, and he has 15 goal contributions (nine goals and six assists) in his first 17 appearances for his current club. He has also struck twice in four caps for Germany, while Gerardo Seoane has heaped praise on him, saying:

"He has a good goalscoring record. That's always the most important thing for a centre-forward. He also brings a lot to the table in terms of personality and is always a leader. On a day-to-day basis, in the dressing room and in training, he has a clear, direct approach."

At 29, Kleindienst is now both hugely experienced and in his peak years, so he could come straight in and hit the ground running at Wolves, leading the line effectively for the next three or four years.

The lure of the Premier League can be great for any player, and hopefully, the German will see that Wanderers as an exciting project under Pereira, remaining a top-flight team moving forward.