As those in the Midlands look to put an end to their leaky defence, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Barcelona defender this month.

Wolves transfer news

Wolves have, of course, already opened their January business by signing Emmanuel Agbadou, but it doesn't seem as though the central defender will be the final name through the door this month. Desperately fighting to keep their Premier League status intact, Vitor Pereia's side must also ensure that Matheus Cunha stays put this month.

The new manager far from shied away from criticising the Brazilian for his performance and attitude during Wolves' recent 3-1 loss against Chelsea, which has since only sparked exit rumours.

Reports have even gone as far as suggesting that Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest are now willing to break their own transfer record to sign the Wolves star this month in what would be a Morgan Gibbs-White repeat.

In need of some good news amid growing concerns over Cunha's future, those in the Midlands may yet get exactly that courtesy of Barcelona. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Wolves have now been contacted with the chance to open talks to sign Eric Garcia this month following the defender's fall down the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

Related He could replace Cunha & Ait-Nouri: Wolves weigh up bid for exciting winger Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the market for some attackers with Matheus Cunha's future up in the air.

Still a young player at just 24 years old, Garcia could return to the Premier League for the first time since swapping Manchester City for Barcelona almost four years ago.

"Wonderful" Garcia could partner Agbadou long into the future

Signing one defender was simply a must for Wolves this month, but signing a second would complete what should have been their main focus since the beginning of the transfer window. Ensuring that reinforcement is a Premier League winner too, wouldn't exactly be unwise either.

Whilst it remains to be seen just how much Barcelona are demanding to sell their centre-back, reports that they're offering his signature around the Premier League should give Wolves plenty of hope that he'll be within their price range.

Despite his current Barcelona struggles, it wasn't so long ago that the former Manchester City man found himself at the centre of praise when former manager Xavi told reporters following victory over Real Valladolid: “He had a great game, having him is wonderful; he's competitive; he gets the ball out; he's a hell of a professional. He could be captain at 21 years old.”

There's no doubt that he'd be an excellent coup for Wolves, but the ball will be in Garcia's court when it comes to selecting his next club this month which could deal those in the Midlands a frustrating blow.