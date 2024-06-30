Gary O’Neil will need to work smart this summer in order to improve his Wolverhampton Wanderers squad, especially as he is unlikely to have much money to spend.

This is unless he manages to move on some of his prized assets during the transfer window, which includes the likes of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman to name just a couple.

Could Matheus Cunha also be in contention to move on from Molineux in the next few weeks? The Brazilian has attracted some attention.

Why Wolves could sell Matheus Cunha this summer

The centre-forward enjoyed a fruitful season during 2023/24, scoring 14 times while grabbing eight assists in all competitions, becoming one of O’Neil’s most important players.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Manchester United are seemingly keen on bringing the former Atlético Madrid player to Old Trafford for the 2024/25 campaign.

"We see this rush [Man United speculation]. But I'm very happy at Wolves,” said the Brazilian in an interview. Despite his eagerness to stay in the Midlands, if the Old Gold does receive an offer which is too good to turn down, does O’Neil accept in the hope that he can use the funds to bolster his squad?

Wolves' transfer business in the summer of 2023 Player Club joined from Matheus Cunha Atlético Madrid Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Strasbourg Santiago Bueno Girona Boubacar Traore Metz Matt Doherty Atlético Madrid Tom King Northampton Tommy Doyle Man City (loan turned permanent) Via Transfermarkt

It’s a tough decision, but the club are showing interest in a player who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Cunha.

Wolves could sign Cunha replacement

According to Italian outlet L’Arena (via Birmingham World), Wolves are keen on making a move for Tomas Suslov, who plays for Hellas Verona in the Italian top flight.

The report claims that the youngster could be available for as little as £8.5m this summer, which could turn out to be a wonderful piece of business for O’Neil should he get it over the line.

Suslov featured 33 times for Verona last term, scoring three goals and registering five assists in what was a solid debut campaign for the Slovakian playmaker.

The final league match of the season saw Suslov fully demonstrate his talent against Inter Milan. Not only did he contribute with a goal and an assist, but the 22-year-old made four key passes, created two big chances and took three shots in total.

This would be impressive against any team, but considering it came against the champions and best team in the league, it proved that Suslov is set for a bright future.

Analyst Ben Mattinson praised the attacking midfielder earlier this month, saying: “Another interesting prospect with little moments of brilliance, whether it’s flicks, quality final passes or weaving out of tight areas. Suslov has a technical left foot capable of some excellent crosses and switches.”

Suslov has made three substitute appearances for Slovakia in Euro 2024 at the time of writing, failing to score or grab an assist, but succeeding with one dribble and averaging 0.3 key passes across just 63 minutes of action.

This move is a no-brainer for O’Neil, especially if he wishes to sign a top talent who could go all the way to the very top, potentially making the club a serious profit in the future.