Wolverhampton Wanderers must forget about their poor finish to the 2023/24 Premier League season and think ahead to the summer transfer window.

If Gary O’Neil can raise funds by selling a few players while making a handful of smart signings, the Old Gold can certainly target a top-half finish next season.

He might be forced to sell a few players who have been his favourites this season, most notably Jose Sa.

Wolves transfer news

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon, Wolves are one of the clubs showing interest in Burnley goalkeeper Aro Muric ahead of the summer transfer window.

He could cost the Molineux side around £10m if they decide to make a concrete move for the former Manchester City starlet, meaning O’Neil may have to raise funds somehow.

Sa has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, according to the Sun last month. The Portuguese ‘keeper will be 32 halfway through the 2024/25 campaign, indicating that this summer might be the best chance to cash in on the player.

If so, they could make a move to bring Muric to the club as his replacement.

Why Aro Muric should replace Jose Sa

Muric began his senior career at City, making a total of five appearances for the first team under Pep Guardiola, who praised him following an EFL Cup clash against Leicester City back in 2018.

"Aro is so big and the pressure for the opponents is not easy because his reactions are so quick," said the Spaniard about his display, yet he failed to establish himself in Manchester, going on loan spells to Turkey, the Netherlands and Spain before settling down at Burnley.

This season, the Kosovan has made ten appearances in the Premier League, sharing duties between the posts with James Trafford.

The 25-year-old has impressed in these matches, however, and after game week 33 in April, Muric was leading the way in terms of save percentage, conceding five goals from 26 shots faced – a success rate of 83.9% - as he began to showcase his talents in the top flight.

Muric’s distribution was also excellent during his ten league matches, succeeding with 88% of his passes inside his own half while averaging 68.8 touches per game, showing how comfortable he is on the ball, along with his ability to build play from the back.

In comparison, Sa averaged only 38.3 touches of the ball per game during the 2023/24 campaign, while also holding an 88% pass success rate in his own half.

His presence between the posts would be missed should O’Neil cash in on him during the summer, but if a big money offer arrives, he may have no choice but to accept it, especially considering the financial implications if Wolves spend without bringing some money in.

At £10m, the 6 foot 6 Muric could be a sensible replacement for the Old Gold. He now has experience in the top flight while arguably not even hitting his peak years yet.