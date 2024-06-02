After an excellent first season under Gary O'Neil, Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned their attention towards rewarding the manager with a possible left-back boost in the transfer window.

Wolves transfer news

For clubs outside of the Premier League's top six, impressive campaigns can come at a price with those at the top of English football and around Europe more likely to circle around their top stars. And that looks set to be the case at Wolves this summer, with Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha already linked with summer departures to Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

The attacking duo enjoyed standout seasons in the Midlands, earning such links as a result, with Neto battling injuries whilst still maintaining his form when available throughout the season.

Both departures would undoubtedly deal Wolves a frustrating hole and two major gaps to fill, but they're not the only ones linked with a move away. Reports have also cast doubts over Rayan Ait-Nouri's future in the Midlands, with Liverpool mentioned as a potential destination. Suddenly, O'Neil could be looking at losing three of his best players in what would leave his side instantly battling against the odds in the Premier League at the start of next season.

Related Wolves eyeing £30m signing who’s a dream Adams alternative This Premier League forward could be the perfect partner for Matheus Cunha.

After being pushed aside under Julen Lopetegui, Ait-Nouri found himself restored to the Wolves side by O'Neil this season in what turned out to be a stroke of genius by the former Bournemouth boss. Now, however, if the defender repays that faith by heading for the exit door, those at Molineux may have a potential successor lined up.

According to A Bola, Wolves are one of the main candidates to sign Francisco Moura from Famalicao this summer in a deal that could be worth just €10m (£9m). Moura has impressed in Portugal and could follow a famous trend of Portuguese players finding themselves on their way to the Midlands, following in the footsteps of the likes of Neto and Ruben Neves.

With five assists to his name - three more than Ait-Nouri managed this season - Moura certainly represents a solid option to turn to when looking to ease any potential summer blow.

Wolves wise to target Moura

Still just 24 years old, Moura would represent smart business for Wolves, especially if Ait-Nouri does leave in the coming months. The Famalicao man, at just £9m could quickly turn into a bargain deal if he took his form from Portugal into the Premier League. Replacing Ait-Nouri will be no easy task, however, with the left-back attracting the interest of Liverpool for good reason.

Having bounced back well from losing Neves last summer, Wolves will be hoping to enter the start of next season in similar form no matter who they lose in the coming months. What's more, if links to Moura are anything to go by, the Midlands club could be willing to spend when it comes to replacing any outgoings this summer.