Wolverhampton Wanderers have yet to dive into the January transfer market for any new signings and with just over a week until it closes, Gary O’Neil is running out of time to add to his squad.

Several players have been linked, most notably centre forwards, as it appears O’Neil is looking close to home with regards to bolstering his first team.

Wolves’ search for a new striker

According to the Athletic, Chelsea are looking to sell Armando Broja this month and one of the clubs interested in signing him is Wolves.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves could be looking at signing the 22-year-old on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy him following the completion of the 2023/24 campaign.

Amid interest from the likes of West Ham United and Fulham, Jacobs also states that “Wolves may be slightly more active than West Ham” and it looks as though he could be one of their main targets this month.

He is not the only player they are keen on however and perhaps they would be better off making a move for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway, as according to Football Insider, the Molineux outfit are monitoring the Championship striker. He could well be a better option than Broja.

Why Tommy Conway could be better than Broja

Following an injury disrupted 2022/23 in which Broja played just 18 games – scoring only once – the Albanian has yet to make a proper impact in the current campaign, netting just twice in 17 games thus far and he is hardly the clinical option O’Neil requires.

Conway on the other hand, enjoyed a breakthrough season last year, finding the back of the net on 12 occasions, while he is already on eight goals this term for City and he could be ready for the step up to the Premier League.

Hailed as “clinical” by Statman Dave following his recent performance in the FA Cup replay against West Ham – where he scored the winner – Conway would be a far better choice for O’Neil and would likely cost a fraction of the fee that it would take to sign Broja.

Indeed, this season, Conway has not only registered more league goals (six vs one), but has also registered more shots per game (1.5 vs one), averaged more key passes per game (0.4 vs 0.2) and has a higher goal conversation percentage (15% vs 8%), which indicates that he is the more logical choice to bring to the Midlands this month.

Of course, Conway is performing in the second tier, yet he has displayed his potential against Premier League opposition recently having netted twice against West Ham in their FA Cup fourth-round ties and his winner in the replay to send the Robins through to the next round.

They both have plenty of years ahead to develop, yet Broja has scored just eight Premier League goals in 58 appearances, hardly the form of someone who is valued at £50m by his current club.

Conway would not break the bank and with his contract expiring in 2025, O’Neil could potentially secure the 6 foot 1 machine for a knockdown price, improving his attacking options in the process.