Wolverhampton Wanderers saw yet another Premier League game go by without securing all three points as they drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest.

The only real positive for Gary O’Neil was the return to the starting XI of Matheus Cunha, who was making his first start since February 10th, grabbing two goals in the process.

This could give the Old Gold a boost heading into the final few games, while it looks like the manager is eyeing up a potential partner for the Brazilian next season…

Wolves transfer news

Last season, the Molineux side scored the fewest goals in the Premier League, registering just 31. Although they have improved massively this term, it is clear O’Neil is aiming to add some more attacking prowess to his squad during the summer transfer window.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Wolves are currently keeping an eye on striker Mohamed Amoura ahead of making a potential swoop when the season comes to an end.

They face some competition from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, however, and if Spurs qualify for the Champions League next season, they will likely be the frontrunners for his signature.

O’Neil may have to move a few players out of the club in the transfer window in order to make a deal happen, especially considering Amoura has a contract at his current side, Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) until 2027.

Adding someone with his talent to the manager's attacking lineup could certainly give the club a major boost, while also being a dream signing for Cunha in the process, who could link up well with the Algerian.

Why Mohamed Amoura would benefit Cunha

Cunha is currently the top scorer at the club this season, netting 13 goals across all competitions. The former Atlético Madrid forward has been deployed as a number ten throughout the campaign to devastating effect and this could see him work well with Amoura.

Matheus Cunha in the Premier League for Wolves Metric 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 2 11 Assists 0 6 Key passes per game 0.4 1 Shots on target per game 0.4 1.2 Big chances created 1 7 Via Sofascore

Not only does Cunha have three assists from this position, but he also created seven big chances, and averaged one key pass per game while succeeding with two dribbles per match, showcasing his selfless nature.

Amoura has been on fire for USG throughout 2023/24, scoring a total of 22 goals across 40 matches, while also showing his selfless side by chipping in with six assists.

It is no wonder that the Algeria international was hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig for being “incredibly prolific” just before Christmas.

Among his teammates in the Belgian top flight, the 23-year-old currently ranks second for goals and assists (19), first for shots on target per game (1.4), second for big chances created (six) and fourth for successful dribbles per match (1.2), offering the same sort of qualities as Cunha.

This could allow O’Neil to form a deadly partnership which could help Wolves secure a top-half finish in the Premier League next season.

While a current price for the player is unknown, it looks as though the Old Gold will have to splash out a significant fee, but judging by his statistics this season, Amoura could be well worth it.