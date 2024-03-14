Wolverhampton Wanderers returned to winning ways last weekend with a solid 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League.

The result leaves them occupying ninth place in the table. With ten games to go, Gary O’Neil has got his side firing at exactly the right time.

Not only do they have the same number of points at this stage as they accrued the whole of last season (41), but the Old Gold have scored 11 more goals than last term, showing how important a reliable frontline is to achieve success in the top flight.

They have been boosted by impressive showings from Pablo Sarabia and Pedro Neto, who have combined to provide 20 assists in all competitions, while forwards Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha have been effective in front of goal.

The duo have scored 11 goals each and having two players in good form has been crucial for the Molineux outfit this season. The Brazilian in particular has been a wonderful signing.

Matheus Cunha’s stats this season

The 24-year-old initially joined the Midlands side on a loan deal from Atlético Madrid in January 2023, before signing on a permanent deal that summer for a fee which may rise to £35m.

In his first six months in England, Cunha scored just twice in 20 appearances, and it looked as though they may have overpaid for the player.

Matheus Cunha: 2023/24 Premier League Goals 9 Assists 6 Key passes per game 1 Big chances created 7 Successful dribbles per game 2.2 Via Sofascore

This season has been a different story, however, as the Brazilian has adapted to the Premier League supremely well.

Not only has he netted nine goals and registered six assists in the top flight, which ranks him first among the squad for goal involvements, he also ranks first for shots on target per game (1.3), big chances created (7) and successful dribbles per match (2.2), along with ranking third for average key passes each outing (1), clearly demonstrating his vast attacking talents.

He has missed the previous five matches due to injury, however, and O’Neil will be desperate to see him return to action.

The latest on Matheus Cunha's injury

The forward pulled up with a hamstring injury against Brentford last month, and he has missed the previous five matches for the Old Gold.

O’Neil has stated that the forward could return to the squad following the upcoming international break which runs at the end of this month, and this could give them a major boost.

“If I talk about what I hope for, I hope he’s available straight after the international break,” said the manager when discussing Cunha’s injury.

“There’s a lot of things that can go well or not so well between now and then. But in an ideal world we would have him back and around the group after those internationals.

“If it doesn’t go quite so well, obviously time can be added to that. There will be no risks taken but as soon as the medical team are happy and as soon as Matheus is happy, he will be back.”

The former Bournemouth manager will be praying he is back sooner rather than later, especially with the fact Hwang is set to miss a few games because of a hamstring injury.

Combine these two injury layoffs with the fact Neto may also miss a number of matches due to being subbed off with a hamstring issue in the win against Fulham, and it is clear that O’Neil is light up top.

They may have been able to fix the Cunha blow, however, with a player who is currently shining whilst out on loan; Daniel Podence.

Daniel Podence's statistics at Olympiacos

The right-winger was sent on a season-long loan to Greece for the 2023/24 campaign, and he is certainly making the most of his exile.

In 34 matches for the Greek giants, Podence has found the back of the net 11 times, while chipping in with six assists, and there is no doubt he could have fixed the Cunha blow that O’Neil has suffered recently.

In the Greek Super League, Podence ranks second among his teammates with eight goals, while also ranking third for big chances created (6), second for key passes per game (1.6) and third for successful dribbles per match (1.3), which proves just how much of an impact he has had abroad this term.

The 5 foot 5 gem even ranks in the top 3% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.5) in the top five European leagues over the previous 365 days, which is further evidence of the quality he possesses in front of goal.

Daniel Podence’s Wolves career in numbers

The Portuguese winger joined the Old Gold midway through the 2019/20 season, registering four goal contributions across his first 13 matches, and it looked like a shrewd acquisition by Nuno Espírito Santo.

The following two seasons saw him score just nine goals along with grabbing only five assists, and it was beginning to look like the £17m fee was a waste.

He was one of the Old Gold’s more impressive performers last season, however, netting six goals, but overall their campaign was poor as they flirted with relegation for long spells.

The winger's form during the current season proves that he certainly knows where the back of the net is, and this quality could have benefitted Wolves, especially considering their injury problems of late.

If Podence maintains this form until the end of the season, might O’Neil give him another chance at Molineux next term?

Much could depend on who will still be at the club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, as Neto has attracted transfer interest previously due to his wonderful form and potential for greatness, leaving a space open in the team.

The winger has already shown glimpses of his talents in the Premier League previously – most notably last season – and this could give the manager a licence to perhaps give him another opportunity in the first team when he returns from his loan spell in Greece.

First and foremost, O’Neil will be hoping that his injured stars are not out of action for too long, otherwise it could derail their top-half ambitions.