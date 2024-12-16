It did feel written into the script that Gary O'Neil was going to be axed as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager eventually, even with the Wolves board giving him a vote of confidence after a barrage of losses.

A last-gasp loss to relegation rivals Ipswich Town proved to be the final straw, as Jack Taylor's dramatic header caused a chorus of boos to fill Molineux at the final whistle, with brawls involving Wolves players souring the mood even more at the close of the tense clash.

Now, it's up to a fresh face to pick up the Premier League strugglers and breathe life back into proceedings away from O'Neil, with one name looking more likely by the day to be his immediate successor.

The next Wolves manager

That face is Vitor Pereira, with Sky Sports News reporting now that the current Al-Shabab boss is nearing a deal to become the next Old Gold manager.

This would make sense as the struggling club's next appointment, as Wolves are known to favour Portuguese imports, as seen in previous managers such as Nuno Espirito Santo and the make-up of much of the squad.

But, nothing is set in stone until an official announcement is out in the open, with the managerless Old Gold also reportedly looking at this EFL experienced boss as their next man for the dug-out.

Your changes have been saved Manager Focus Who are the greatest coaches in the land? Football FanCast's Manager Focus series aims to reveal all.

Wolves' "excellent" Pereira alternative

As per football journalist Ben Jacobs, John Eustace is "in the frame" to be Wolves' next manager after the disastrous end to O'Neil's time in the West Midlands, with the 45-year-old currently succeeding at the helm of Blackburn Rovers.

Already well known to football fans in the Midlands region for his time at Birmingham City, the Old Gold hierarchy could well swoop in last minute to hand him the reins over the inexperienced Pereira if that move doesn't go to plan.

Eustace was a steady presence at St. Andrew's during some turbulent recent times in Birmingham's history, so he could well be the desired figure Wolves need for some momentary calm, having overseen 21 wins in charge of the Blues before his dismissal then signalled relegation for the club.

He has since bounced back from that controversial sacking, as the popular 45-year-old has steered the Riversiders into a surprise playoff spot this season to date, with a remarkable defensive record on display that would lend itself well to the leaky Wolves back four.

Blackburn's last five results in the Championship Opponent Score 1. Luton Town 2-0 win 2. Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 win 3. Hull City 1-0 win 4. Leeds United 1-0 win 5. Middlesbrough 1-0 win Sourced by Transfermarkt

Amazingly, Blackburn have picked up six wins on the trot in the unforgiving division of the Championship, with zero goals shipped across their last five victories against some tough opponents in the form of Daniel Farke's Leeds United and Rob Edwards' Luton Town.

With Wolves conceding goals for fun as of late near the foot of the Premier League, having now shipped an abysmal 40 strikes, Eustace could well be an unflashy appointment that works for Wolves in their short-term dismal situation, away from tempting Pereira to leave Saudi Arabia for a relegation battle.

Rightfully praised for his heroics in Lancashire so far this season, with equally glowing words coming his way from football journalist Alan Biggs during his stint at Birmingham who labelled the 45-year-old as "excellent", the time could be right for him to win himself a Premier League calibre job post.

It does seem likely that the Wolves hierarchy will go in a different direction by appointing Pereira, but for some stability in what is a basket-case time at Molineux, the Old Gold would do far worse than to hand Eustace the role instead.