Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil is leaving no stone unturned in his goal to take the club into the top half of the Premier League next season.

If it weren’t for a late-season collapse during 2023/24, they might have achieved that goal. It was an encouraging start by the former Bournemouth manager, however, and the onus is for him to improve the Old Gold next term.

Having made a few signings so far this summer, will he bring in another couple of players to bolster his squad before the transfer window closes?

Wolves could move for Colombian sensation

According to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey last week, the Molineux outfit have been offered the chance to sign James Rodriguez, who ended his recent spell with São Paulo by tearing up his contract.

Having shone at the most recent Copa América tournament, Rodriguez should have no shortage of offers, especially in Europe.

Could O’Neil tempt the former Real Madrid playmaker into moving to the Premier League, as he would be a wonderful signing.

Why James Rodriguez would be a perfect signing for Matheus Cunha

Last season saw Matheus Cunha emerge as one of O’Neil’s key players at the Old Gold, scoring 14 goals while chipping in with eight assists, becoming their top goalscorer in the process.

There is no doubt he can get even better next season, especially if there is someone like Rodriguez playing just behind him, creating plenty of chances for the Brazilian to slot away on a regular basis.

The 33-year-old didn’t exactly enjoy the best spell in Brazil, scoring just twice in 22 matches for São Paulo, but he did enjoy a decent stint at Olympiacos in Greece during the 2022/23 season.

James Rodriguez's stats at the 2024 Copa América Goals 1 Assists 6 Big chances created 5 Key passes per game 3.3 Shots per game 1.3 Total duels won per game 4 Goal conversion rate 13% Via Sofascore

The attacking midfielder rolled back the years in the Greek top flight, scoring five and grabbing five assists in just 17 games, showing that he can still shine in Europe if given the chance.

Despite his club form not being the best, he shone for Colombia at the 2024 Copa América as they reached their first final since 2001.

Colombia may not have won the competition, but Rodriguez was certainly one of the finest performers throughout the tournament.

Across six matches, Rodriguez scored once while registering an impressive six assists, showcasing his attacking talents in the USA.

Not only that, but the former Real Madrid gem also created five big chances, averaged 3.3 key passes per game and averaged 1.3 shots per game, giving Colombia the best chance for success.

He was hailed as a “superstar” by journalist Nico Cantor following his exploits at the Copa América, while his former manager Carlo Ancelotti dubbed the midfielder as “fantastic” during his spell with Everton.

Rodriguez may be coming towards the end of his career, but his displays for his country this summer certainly prove that he has the ability to make a difference.

Cunha may find himself with the chance to score more than 20 goals should the Colombian join the Old Gold this summer, and it would signal a major statement of intent by O’Neil.