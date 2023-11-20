Wolverhampton Wanderers made an interesting move over the summer as they opted to appoint Gary O'Neil after he was relieved of his duties by another Premier League club.

Bournemouth decided to part ways with the English tactician at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, despite his success in keeping them within the division, and the Old Gold swooped in to secure his services after Julen Lopetegui's departure.

The new head coach has enjoyed a solid start to his tenure at the Molineux and has already masterminded two memorable results for supporters to enjoy.

O'Neil has won four of his opening 12 top-flight matches in charge of the club, and secured incredible victories over reigning champions Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur - both by a scoreline of 2-1.

Wolves have scored 16 goals in those 12 games and are well on course to beat their dismal tally of 31 goals in 38 Premier League outings last term.

The club could, however, look to make further additions to their attack during the upcoming January transfer window, despite their improvement in that area, as Youssoufa Moukoko has been linked with a move to England.

Wolves transfer news - Youssoufa Moukoko

Last month, 90min reported that the Old Gold are one of a number of teams eyeing up a possible swoop to sign the Borussia Dortmund centre-forward at the turn of the year.

The outlet claimed that the Germany international is exploring a potential loan move away from the Bundesliga outfit due to his lack of minutes on the pitch this season.

Sebastien Haller and Niclas Fullkrug have made it difficult for the teenage dynamo to find regular game time at first-team level, which now looks set to open the door for a winter exit.

Premier League sides Wolves and Brentford are said to be keen on the 19-year-old attacker, whilst Lazio, Fiorentina, Lens, and Lyon are also in the running to secure his signature.

90min claimed that Liverpool are long-term admirers of the talented ace but it remains to be seen whether or not they would be interested in a loan deal for him at this moment in time.

O'Neil could, therefore, face stiff competition to land Moukoko's services in January as a number of teams could be competing to sign him on loan.

However, the Dortmund starlet could be a terrific addition to the squad if they are able to win the race as he has the potential to be an upgrade on current Wolves centre-forward Matheus Cunha, who has had a difficult year in England since his move to the club in January.

Cunha's Wolves career in numbers

The Brazil international was initially signed on loan from Spanish side Atletico Madrid at the start of the year in a deal that was pre-agreed to become a permanent one in the summer.

This meant that Wolves signed him permanently for a reported club-record fee of £43m at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, which came after a tough first five months at the club.

Matheus Cunha's pre-Wolves career (via Transfermarkt) Statistic FC Sion RB Leipzig Hertha BSC Atletico Madrid Appearances 32 52 40 54 Goals Ten Nine 13 Seven Assists Eight Three Ten Eight

Cunha did not hit the ground running in English football as he struggled to make an impact at the top end of the pitch during the second half of last season.

The right-footed attacker scored two goals in 17 Premier League appearances, which included 12 starts, and scored from just one of his 18 shots within the penalty area.

He did not make up for his lack of goalscoring with creativity as the 24-year-old forward made 0.4 key passes per game and created one 'big chance' for his teammates in those 17 outings.

The Brazilian gem has enjoyed an improvement in that area this season with 0.9 key passes per match and three 'big chances' created for his fellow attackers across 12 top-flight starts for O'Neil.

However, Cunha has continued to struggle in front of goal with just two league strikes in 12 appearances. He is not able to blame his teammates for a lack of service as the Wolves striker has amassed 3.15 xG and missed three 'big chances'.

This shows that the former Atletico prospect has been wasteful with his shooting and has not been a reliable option at the top end of the pitch for the Old Gold.

Therefore, O'Neil could improve his team by bringing in a number nine who could provide more consistent quality in the final third, which is what Moukoko has the potential to do if they are able to sign him on loan from Dortmund during the January transfer window.

Moukoko's goal record for Dortmund

The £51k-per-week hotshot burst onto the scene for his club at youth level with a phenomenal record of 90 goals and 16 assists in 56 U17 matches.

He followed that up with a stunning 47 goals and ten assists in 25 U19 outings for the German giants and that form elevated him to first-team football.

To date, Moukoko has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 83 appearances for Dortmund, which includes 13 goals in 63 Bundesliga clashes.

Those numbers do not paint the full picture, though, as the teenage dynamo has often been used as an impact substitute rather than getting regular minutes as a starter.

Most similar players to Mouokoko (via FBref) Player Rank Cody Gakpo Fifth Terem Moffi Fourth Alexander Sorloth Third Evan Ferguson Second Yoane Wissa First

He has only started 14 Bundesliga matches in his career and contributed with 13 goals and six assists. During the 2022/23 campaign, Moukoko scored seven goals and assisted three in 11 starts for the German side, with five of his 24 shots inside of the box finding the back of the net.

As you can see in the post above, the teenage ace, who talent scout Jacek Kulig also hailed as being "born to score", is a "record-breaker" who has achieved a lot in his short career to date.

Moukoko would arrive with plenty of experience at such a young age and his form for Dortmund last season, and his overall Bundesliga record of goals and assists in comparison to starts, suggests that he could provide more quality than Cunha at the top end of the pitch.

This is why he could be an upgrade on the Brazil international if the young gem is able to adapt to English football and, therefore, be an excellent signing for O'Neil to make in January.