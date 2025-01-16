If there is one thing Wolverhampton Wanderers need for their ongoing relegation battle, it is a sense of commitment to their fight for survival within their squad. That seems like something Vitor Pereira has looked to maintain during his short time at the club so far, and it was something former boss Gary O’Neil instilled.

In his first six games across all competitions, the Old Gold boss has overseen three wins, one draw and two losses. They were back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. It has been a solid start to his tenure at Molineux.

Almost all of the squad seems to be on board and ready to fight for survival. However, former club captain Mario Lemina seems destined to leave the West Midlands.

Lemina’s 2024/25 season

It has been a very strange season for Gabon international midfielder Lemina. He began the campaign as a key player for the Old Gold and has played 19 times across all competitions. At the beginning of the season, he was also club captain, although was stripped of that title.

During mid-December, O’Neil confirmed that the captaincy had been passed from Lemina to experienced full-back Nelson Semedo.

That came after a fight with West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen after their game at the London Stadium. O’Neil confirmed that “sparked the conversation” for a change in the captaincy.

Now, the West Midlands outfit might lose the midfielder altogether, in a situation that has escalated fairly quickly. After their 3-0 defeat away to Newcastle United, which Lemina was not part of, Pereira confirmed he “wants to leave” Molineux this month.

The new man in the hot seat at Wolves explained “with this energy and this mentality, I don't need him”. It seems certain that the former captain will leave Molineux just one month after being relieved of his duties as skipper.

Indeed, the Old Gold may well have their replacement in mind already and could make a move before the end of the January transfer window.

Wolves’ dream Lemina replacement

The player in question here is Chelsea youngster Renato Veiga, with reports earlier in the window suggesting that Wolves had enquired about a potential loan move, which was rebuffed by the Blues. Perhaps, however, going in for another approach would be a wise choice for the Old Gold.

The 21-year-old has been impressive for Enzo Maresca’s side so far this term, having made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

He has scored twice and grabbed one assist, registering a goal and assist against Gent in the Conference League.

He has clearly made a lasting impression on Blues fans so far, with Alex Goldberg full of praise for the Portuguese star. He explained that “anything he touches turns to gold”, a metaphor of course, but still something that shows just how well he has played.

One of the biggest advantages of signing Veiga would be the fact Wolves have something of a utility man in their squad. Described as a “Swiss army knife” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, he can play in multiple positions in defence and midfield.

Indeed, this certainly rings true when looking at the positions he played for former club Basel, and, of course, Chelsea. The Portuguese starlet has been trusted across the defence, at full-back and centre-back, and in the midfield.

Veiga games per position for Basel & Chelsea (min 45 mins played) Position Basel Chelsea Centre-back 4 2 Left-back 0 13 Defensive midfield 14 2 Centre midfield 6 2 Left midfield 0 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

This must be an appealing factor for Wolves, and one reason why Pereira might want to sign his countryman. Not only would they be bringing in a Lemina replacement in midfield, but also someone who can play at left centre-back in his back three system.

This certainly seems like the perfect deal for Wolves. It might be tough to convince Chelsea to part ways with their versatile star, but if it is possible, then it could be a fantastic piece of business for the Old Gold.