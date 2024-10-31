Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil may have made some interesting signings during the summer, but he was also forced to balance the books too, which meant selling a few of the club’s prized assets.

Max Kilman departed for £40m, joining West Ham United. Pedro Neto, arguably the Old Gold’s most bankable star, joined Chelsea for a fee in the region of £54m. While the defender may be easily replaced, it is clear that bringing in someone with the same sort of qualities that Neto exuded could be difficult.

Pedro Neto’s stats for Wolves last season

The winger enjoyed one of his most productive campaigns for the Old Gold in 2023/24, scoring three goals and registering 11 assists in all competitions.

Neto also created seven big chances, averaged key passes and 1.9 successful dribbles per game in the top flight, showcasing his attacking talents, despite playing just 20 times due to injury.

This form was enough for the Blues to splash out, ensuring Wolves received an impressive profit for the 24-year-old, although they have yet to properly replace him.

Might this change when the January transfer window comes around? As O’Neil is taking a close look at someone who is currently enjoying life in the Championship with Watford this term.

Wolves eyeing swoop for Championship star

As reported by journalist Alan Nixon earlier this week, (via GIVEMESPORT), Wolves are keeping tabs on Watford midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze ahead of potentially making a swoop when the transfer window opens in a couple of months.

The Georgian international could cost the Old Gold between £15-£20m, but given they raked in massive amounts for Kilman and Neto, money shouldn’t be an immediate concern.

Two months is a long time in the Premier League, but it is evident O’Neil needs to add more creativity into his side, especially with survival vital.

Why Giorgi Chakvetadze could be a dream signing for Cunha

Matheus Cunha has already scored four goals this term and, once again, appears to be the club’s saviour as they seek their first league win.

The Watford man has scored once and grabbed three assists for the club this term, mainly operating as an attacking midfielder. He can play on the wing, however, hence making him a potential replacement for Neto next year.

2.5 key passes per game and five big chances created in the Championship suggest the 25-year-old could fill the void left by Neto, allowing him to create plenty of opportunities for Cunha and co.

Watford manager Tom Cleverly hailed the midfielder for his "sheer class" and there is no doubt he could add some extra attacking dynamism to the current Wolves starting XI.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's stats in the Championship 2024/25 Goals 1 Assists 2 Successful dribbles per game 1.8 Shots per game 1.8 Big chances created 5 Total duels won per game 4.3 Via Sofascore

Much will depend on what happens between now and January concerning the club making a move for him. If poor results persist, O’Neil may well find himself out of a job.

Should results improve, however, the Molineux side may well attempt to bring the player to the Midlands.