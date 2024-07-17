Wolves could sell a "promising" player in the summer transfer window, with the individual in question waiting for the green light to leave.

Wolves want Kilman replacement

The Old Gold continue to be linked with plenty of business this summer, with new faces needed to boost the quality and depth within Gary O'Neil's squad, following a tired-looking end to last season.

Max Kilman has left Molineux for West Ham in a big-money move, which undoubtedly acts as a blow to Wolves, but Strahinja Pavlovic has been lined up as a potential replacement for the former captain. The 23-year-old RB Salzburg centre-back started three matches for Serbia at Euro 2024, winning an average of 2.3 aerial duels per game in the tournament.

Similarly, Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic has also been linked with a summer move to Wanderers, being looked at as another player who could fill the Kilman-shaped void at the heart of O'Neil's defence. He started 29 matches for the Blades in the Premier League last season and may want to remain in the top flight after suffering relegation to the Championship.

In terms of other outgoings alongside Kilman, one report has claimed that Wolves are in danger of losing Joao Gomes, who has become such an influential performer at the base of the midfield, averaging 3.8 tackles per match in the league in 2023/24. Now, another player has also been linked with a move away in the coming weeks.

Wolves could sell "promising" player

According to Record [via Sport Witness], Chiquinho's Wolves future is still up in the air, with the Portuguese winger waiting for the green light to seal a move to Sporting CP.

That is exactly what happened with Pedro Goncalves back in 2020, and the club are wary of making the same mistake with another exciting player. Talks are ongoing between Wolves and Sporting currently, with O'Neil pausing matters while he assesses his player's worth to him.

Losing Chiquinho this summer could feel risky for Wolves, considering he is still a relatively young player, although much is likely to depend on how much O'Neil values him. The 24-year-old has been loaned out in each of the past two seasons, enjoying spells at Stoke City and Famalicao, but he still has two years remaining on his current deal, and Wolves legend Steve Bull once said of him:

"One player who does look promising is Chiquinho. He’s one for the future and will come in and out of the team. He looks like a good talent but he needs time to adapt to the Premier League and how Bruno wants him to play."

The £10,000-a-week ace clearly has his sights set on a move to Sporting, which is perhaps only natural because he is Portuguese and they are one of the biggest clubs in his homeland, but the hope could be that he stays put at Wolves, adding to his nine appearances in the process.

That's assuming O'Neil still wants him, of course, but if he is happy to move him on, it would then be a case of the club getting as much money as possible for his services.