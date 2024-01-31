Wolverhampton Wanderers have yet to make any signings during the January transfer window, but could this change over the next 24 hours?

Wolves search for new signings

According to the Mirror, Gary O’Neil is showing interest in signing West Ham United striker Danny Ings and could potentially make a late move for the former Liverpool frontman.

It is no secret that the Old Gold require another centre-forward, especially as they sent both Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva out on loan, while Hwang Hee-Chan is still on international duty with South Korea.

Ings has not enjoyed the best of times in London and a fresh start could do him the world of good.

The Molineux outfit have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign talented young attacking midfielder Noha Lemina (brother of Mario) on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy him for €2m (£1.7m) inserted into the deal.

This double deal of Lemina and Ings could be a boost for O’Neil as he aims to secure a top half finish in the Premier League this term, and they could perhaps form a solid partnership.

Danny Ings could add plenty of experience to the Wolves squad

Ings has failed to score across 20 matches for the Hammers so far this term, while netting only three times between January and May last season following his arrival from Aston Villa in mid-season.

This is hardly the prolific marksman that O’Neil requires, yet Ings has a solid record in the Premier League that simply cannot be underestimated.

Throughout his career, Ings has scored 70 Premier League goals in 216 matches, which works out at around a goal every 3.5 games, a decent return.

It is clear that the £125k-per-week striker needs consistent game time to showcase his true abilities in front of goal and this is something which O’Neil may be able to offer him.

Lauded as a "phenomenal finisher" by pundit Noel Whelan, Ings could even shine alongside Lemina should the youngster also gain regular first-team action.

The teenager has made just one senior appearance so far, yet in the PSG youth teams, the incoming talent has shone.

In 43 appearances for the U19 and Youth League sides, Lemina has scored 16 goals and grabbed five assists, showcasing his attacking talents in a variety of positions, including on either wing and as a number ten.

The 18-year-old is still raw and will require more senior action before he is truly capable of showing his real potential, but Wolves could be an ideal environment for him to shine in.

The duo may be far from the marque signings that the Old Gold faithful expect between now and when the window closes, yet they could both arrive without the club having to spend a great amount.

O’Neil is looking to add a mixture of experience and youth into his senior squad and the signings of Lemina and Ings will certainly comply with this and, over time, they may turn out to be shrewd investments indeed should both hit the ground running.