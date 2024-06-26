Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to build on an impressive 2023/24 season next campaign. Last term, many thought they would struggle to survive the drop in the Premier League with huge financial constraints in the transfer market.

However, they defied expectations and managed to finish 14th in the table on 46 points, just three points behind tenth place Crystal Palace, meaning a top-half finish was not out of the realms of possibility. Wolves’ finish is a real testament to the wonderful job O’Neil has done at Molineux.

It is a baptism of fire at the start of next season for Wolves. They travel to the Emirates Stadium on the opening day, to face back-to-back runners-up Arsenal, before hosting Chelsea at Molineux in game week two. The Midlands club then make the trip to the City Ground to face a Nottingham Forest side who will no doubt be desperate to improve on their 17th-place.

With a big season coming up, the Old Gold could well look to move some players on from their squad. There is one major player who could well be on his way out, after almost leaving last summer.

Nelson Semedo could leave Wolves

The player in question here is Portugal international right-back Nelson Semedo, who is currently representing his country at Euro 2024. The 30-year-old was linked with a move away during the 2023 summer window, but could now depart this year, instead.

Semedo is one of three senior players who are entering the final year of their contract after the club triggered a two-year extension to his current deal last season. However, as per Steve Madeley of The Atheltic, he has the “most delicate situation” out of the three expiring players’ deals.

Madeley explains that, due to such a high value, the Portugal right-back “will have to sign a new deal or be sold this summer” for the club to maximise his value. They paid upwards of £37m to sign the player from Barcelona back in September 2020.

The 30-year-old played a fair amount in 2023/24 under O’Neil, 41 times to be exact, including 36 appearances and 3,093 minutes in the Premier League. However, his contract situation means a move could well come about for the defender, and they might well have a ready-made replacement in the academy.

Why Dexter Lembikisa could be Semedo's replacement

The player who could be an ideal replacement for Semedo is young right-back Dexter Lembikisa. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Rotherham before Scottish side Hearts took over his loan spell in January.

The young right-back played an important part for both Rotherham and Hearts. He featured 44 times in all competitions for both clubs, playing an impressive 3,336 minutes. He is also a full international with Jamaica, picking up ten caps so far, and recently making his Copa America debut.

Lembikisa mins per competition 2023/24 Competition Games Minutes Championship 25 2,008 FA Cup 1 81 Carabao Cup 1 78 Scottish Premiership 9 682 Scottish Premiership Top Six Split 4 292 Scottish Cup 4 195 Stats from Transfermarkt

Lembikisa is highly thought of at Molineux. He has already played four times for Wolves' first team, making his debut on the 12th of November 2022, against Arsenal. His most recent appearance for the Midlands side came against Liverpool in the FA Cup in 2023, although he has only ever played once in the Premier League.

His former academy coach at Wolves, Steve Davis, is one man who speaks highly of Lembikisa. Following an FA Youth Cup victory over Tottenham in 2022, Davis described the youngster as a “top player”, explaining that he is “a great example to the other lads”, before calling him “outstanding”. That is high praise from such an important figure on your footballing journey.

Given Lembikisa’s experience on loan this year, and his importance for Jamaica at the Copa America, he could well be ready to step into the shoes of Semedo in 2024/25. Should the Portuguese full-back leave Molineux over the summer, Lemibikisa could be a surprise replacement.

The youngster is a right-back who is confident going forward and is a good crosser of the ball. Not only that, he is great defensively, averaging 3.59 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes as per Fbref.

The 20-year-old could be the ideal replacement for Semedo and an excellent option at right wing-back for O’Neil in his transitional back three system.