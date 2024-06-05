Wolverhampton Wanderers are braced for the hive of activity surrounding Pedro Neto that's inevitably going to dominate the club's transfer discourse over the coming weeks.

As a result of that, Gary O'Neil's side have already been scouring the market - which has not yet officially opened - for new forwards, with Che Adams and Armando Broja among those targetted to add depth and quality.

Neto has been valued at £60m amid growing interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United, and given the lucrative rewards that could be found in cashing in, if that is indeed the track journeyed down, Wolves would only be too keen to dip into their Portugal-heavy influence and find their next version of the touted star.

They might have done so, with an exciting player being considered for transfer.

Wolves lining up Portuguese talent

According to GiveMeSport, Wolves are hoping to raid Famalicao for talented full-back Francisco Moura this summer and have already made contact regarding , with the 24-year-old valued at £8.5m - a fee that could mark a bargain down the line.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is an exceptional defender - described as "one of the Premier League’s best players in 2024" by Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley, but he's being pursued by teams such as Manchester United and Moura could prove a worthy successor.

Why Wolves want Francisco Moura

As per FBref, Moura ranks among the top 5% of full-backs across divisions similar to Liga Portugal for shot-creating actions per 90, showcasing a playmaking quality that could make him a tailor-made fit for the Premier League. He's slick and stylish, praised for his “velvet first touch” by scout Adar Cetinok.

Ait-Nouri, by comparison, is not actually as creative as Moura but he does rank among the top 20% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 14% for pass completion, the top 13% for tackles and the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90.

O'Neil's system is structured toward high-energy, counter-heavy football and thus incomings will need to hold a measure of dynamism within their skill sets, and Moura certainly boasts a versatile and adaptive style of play to survive the rigours of Premier League football.

Francisco Moura: Liga Portugal Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 33 Matches started 33 Goals 1 Assists 4 Clean sheets 8 Pass completion 78% Big chances created 8 Key passes per game 2.3 Tackles per game 1.7 Clearances per game 2.0 Ball recoveries per game 4.6 Duels won per game 3.7 (55%) Dribbles per game 0.4 (71%) Stats via Sofascore

As can be seen, Moura's seasonal statistics suggest that he has enjoyed an excellent year in his homeland and perhaps now feels ready to take the leap to England, with Neto moving to Molineux in 2019 from his homeland with Braga, having spent the two years prior on loan in Italy with Lazio.

He was an unknown upon his advent but Neto is now one of the Premier League's finest forwards, scoring three goals and supplying 11 assists from just 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

He might not perform in the same position but Moura has all the qualities to forge a successful career for himself in England, and he might just prove to be the Old Gold's latest jewel from Portugal.