Wolverhampton Wanderers are flying high in the Premier League at the moment, but thoughts will soon begin to turn towards the summer transfer window.

Gary O’Neil has enjoyed a solid debut campaign managing the Old Gold and if they secure a top half finish in the top flight, he could attract some talented players.

Wolves transfer news

O’Neil will have to wait until the end of the season to see just how much money he will have to spend during the summer, but he may have to move on a few players in order to raise some funds.

Bolstering his defence could be one of his main priorities. Will this lead him to perhaps reignite a move for a Brazilian defender?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fabricio Bruno is reportedly open to a move to Europe this summer, with Flamengo valuing the centre-back at as much as €15m (£13m) following some solid performances.

Romano goes on to state that Wolves, along with Atalanta and Nottingham Forest all approached him in 2023 regarding a potential move, but nothing ever materialised.

Wolves have the ninth-best defensive record in the top flight, conceding 44 goals so far, but improvement can always be made. Craig Dawson also does not have long left at the top, suggesting that Bruno could be an ideal replacement.

Fabricio Bruno’s statistics for Flamengo

Dawson has started 25 league matches this season, emerging as a key member of O’Neil’s side, but his contract is due to expire in 2025, and it is clear some new blood is required at the heart of the defence.

Throughout 2023, Bruno played a staggering 64 matches for Flamengo, scoring three goals and grabbing two assists, proving to be a reliable member of the first-team squad.

Fabricio Bruno's league stats in 2023 for Flamengo Accurate passes per game 58.7 Total duels won per game 3.4 Tackles per game 1.4 Interceptions per game 0.7 Clearances per game 4.2 Via Sofascore

In the Brazilian top flight, Bruno ranked third among his teammates with regard to overall Sofascore rating (7.12), along with ranking first for accurate passes per game (58.7) and accurate long balls per game (4.2), demonstrating his wonderful passing ability.

His ability to bring the ball out from the defence could also be key for O’Neil going forward. When compared to his positional peers, Bruno ranks in the top 5% for progressive passes per 90 (5.91) in the men’s next 14 competitions, suggesting he is a forward-thinking defender with an eye for a pass.

Dawson, on the other hand, currently ranks in the bottom 19% for progressive passes per 90 (2.35) when compared to his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, and it clearly shows he is more of an old-school centre-back, preferring to use his physical strength rather than play the ball forward on a regular basis.

There are merits for both a combative defender and one who plays out from the back and thinks of advancing the ball, but with O’Neil looking to push his side to the next level, making a move for the 6 foot 3 Brazilian this summer could be a wise one.

Dawson may have another year left in him, but there is no doubt Bruno - who has been dubbed a "colossus" by insider All Things Brazil - could be a wonderful replacement for the Englishman.