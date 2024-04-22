Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set for a busy summer as they will be keen to improve their playing squad.

Gary O’Neil may have to move on a few players in order to raise funds for new signings, but according to recent reports, several clubs are showing interest in one of their first-team regulars.

Wolves transfer news

According to the Sun, clubs in Saudi Arabia are keeping tabs on goalkeeper Jose Sa with regard to signing him during the summer transfer window.

O’Neil will certainly be looking for a sizeable fee for his number one ‘keeper, especially as he could use this to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Indeed, if Sa does make the move to the Middle East, it already appears that the Old Gold have a player lined up to replace him.

Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale is currently going through a tough period at the club, slipping to second choice behind David Raya and this could see Wolves make their move in the summer.

Regular game time at the Midlands side could be just the tonic he needs to revive his career, but it all depends on whether Sa moves on.

How Aaron Ramsdale compares to Jose Sa

The Portuguese ‘keeper has made over 100 appearances for the Old Gold since arriving in the summer of 2021 as a replacement for Rui Patricio.

This season, however, he has kept just six clean sheets in 36 matches across all competitions. In the top flight, he averages 3.8 saves per game – a 68% success rate – while succeeding with 0.4 runouts per game – which is a 100% success rate – while winning 100% of his aerial duels contested.

These are solid stats, yet if a big-money bid comes in, he will surely depart the club this summer as O’Neil seeks much-needed funds.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners in 2021 and has made 89 appearances for the north Londoners yet has featured just ten times during the current campaign.

The Englishman played every single league match last term, averaging 2.5 saves per game – a 68% success rate, while also succeeding with 100% of his run-outs.

His distribution was also excellent, finishing the campaign with a pass success rate of 92% inside his own half, allowing Arsenal to build up attacks from the back.

While his form and minutes have dipped this term, he was previously described as a "phenomenal" gloveman by David Seaman, a man who certainly knows a thing or two about keeping the ball about.

Much will depend on how much Arsenal will be looking for him and whether Sa goes, but if O’Neil wishes to sign a long-term heir to the Portuguese, luring the Gunners' player to the Midlands could be a wise move indeed.