Wolverhampton Wanderers are going through a patch of poor form of late which could potentially derail their ambitions of a top-half Premier League finish.

Since returning from the international break, the Old Gold lost 2-0 to Aston Villa, before struggling to a 1-1 draw against relegation contenders Burnley in midweek.

These results leave Gary O’Neil’s men occupying 11th spot in the table, needing a solid run of results between now and the end of the season to secure a top-half finish.

Easier said than done, but Wolves have defeated the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur already this term, proving they can beat anyone on their day.

The summer could see a plethora of changes to the squad, as O’Neil will be able to move certain players on while signing a couple of potential targets.

One player who has been linked of late is Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter, and he could be a solid addition to the Old Gold squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Wolves transfer news

According to a report from The Sun earlier this week, the Molineux outfit is chasing Clarke-Salter ahead of making a move for him once the season is finished.

Crystal Palace and Burnley are also keen on luring the defender away from QPR, yet if Wolves finish in the top half, they could perhaps be the frontrunners for his signature.

Wolves' summer 2023 transfer business Player Club joined from Matheus Cunha Atlético Madrid Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Strasbourg Santiago Bueno Girona Boubacar Traore Metz Enso Gonzalez Libertad Matt Doherty Atlético Madrid Tom King Northampton Town Tommy Doyle Manchester City (Loan) Via Transfermarkt

He has a contract at the London side until 2026, meaning if O’Neil wants him as part of his squad next term, he is going to have to spend some money, which of course depends on whether he can sell a few players on or not.

Plenty of interest has been shown in certain members of his squad, with recent reports suggesting Max Kilman is a player attracting some interest amid his recent form for the Old Gold.

Max Kilman’s Wolves future is unclear

According to The Times, Manchester United have scouted Kilman a few times this season and could be prepared to weigh up an offer for the defender during the summer.

With O’Neil needing to sell players in order to comply with financial fair play regulations, they could secure a serious profit on Kilman, who joined the club from non-league side Maidenhead United in the summer of 2018.

He does have another four years left on his current contract, while the centre-back is valued at €26.4m (£22.6m) according to Football Transfers. O’Neil will clearly be looking for a much higher fee than this and if the Old Trafford side do end up making a bid of anything north of £40m, it could be too hard to turn down.

Max Kilman’s statistics for Wolves this season

Kilman – now captain of Wolves following the departure of Ruben Neves last summer – has made 36 appearances in all competitions, missing just one match.

This consistency has allowed him to form a defensive unit with Craig Dawson and Toti Gomes, with Kilman shining throughout the campaign.

Indeed, the Englishman currently ranks first among his teammates for accurate passes per game (49.4) in the top flight, while also ranking second for accurate long balls per game (3.9), third for interceptions per game (one) and second for clearances per game (4.7), demonstrating how effective he has been this term for the club.

O’Neil’s preference would clearly be to keep Kilman, especially as he is one of the best performers in the squad, but if a big money offer arrives, he may look to cash in.

This could see a move for Clark-Slater go ahead, as the QPR defender has been impressive this term.

Jake Clarke-Salter’s form for QPR this season has been impressive

The 26-year-old began his career at Chelsea, making two appearances for the Blues while even receiving praise from John Terry, who said: “Jake has a great attitude. I remember watching him a couple of years ago being in control of the game and a really vocal player. He reminds me a bit of myself.”

A nice touch from the defensive icon, yet Clarke-Salter failed to make the grade at Chelsea, going on a series of loans over the next six years in order to secure regular game time.

Following stints at Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham City and Coventry City, the defender signed for QPR in the summer of 2022 and hasn’t looked back since.

The 6 foot 2 titan has played a crucial part in the club’s recent turnaround, as they sit in 16th spot, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Like Kilman, Clarke-Salter ranks highly among his teammates for accurate passes per game, averaging 41.4 which ranks him second in the QPR squad, along with ranking sixth for accurate long passes per game (two), first for tackles (2.1), sixth for interceptions (1) and second for clearances per game (4.3), showcasing his abilities in the second tier.

Additionally, when compared to his positional peers in the men’s next 14 competitions, the QPR gem is currently ranked in the top 3% for tackles per 90 (2.34) while also ranking in the top 18% for aerials won per 90 (3.11), demonstrating his strength in the tackle along with his prowess in the air.

He could be a solid addition to the Wolves squad, and likely wouldn’t break the bank either, something which O’Neil will have to be careful about when conducting his future transfer business.

Looking outside the top flight for potential bargains and players who can improve may have to be his main strategy this summer, otherwise the club could soon face fines for breaking the FFP rules.

Selling Kilman is something he will only do as a last resort, with the defender crucial to any success the Old Gold might have in the Premier League this season, yet it may prove to be difficult to prevent Man United from swooping in.

Clarke-Salter could be an ideal replacement for him this summer as O’Neil aims to add some more players to his squad, but with interest from other clubs, he will need to act sooner rather than later in order to secure his signature.