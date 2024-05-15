The 2023/24 season has turned out to be an impressive campaign for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Many tipped Gary O’Neil’s side to suffer relegation come the end of the season, yet, despite many obstacles along the way, they have defied that and find themselves comfortably mid-table.

Wolves currently sit in 13th in the Premier League table on 46 points. However, if results go their way on the final day of the season, they could finish as high as tenth, leapfrogging the likes of Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton in the process.

Despite their impressive points tally at this stage of the season, Wolves are actually overachieving on their expected points, according to Understat. As per the xPTS metric, they should be on 39.78 points, rather than the 46 they actually have, which is a 6.22 increase.

Naturally, with this good season comes some impressive performances from Wolves’ best players. One of their best players this season has been Matheus Cunha, who has scored 12 goals and registered seven assists, although despite his excellent performances, has not been linked with a move away from Molineux.

However, another of their best players is rumoured to be leaving the club this summer, following a superb campaign in 2023/24.

Pedro Neto’s season in numbers

The player in question here is Portugal international Pedro Neto, who, aside from Cunha, has arguably been Wolves’ best player in 2023/24. As a result, rumours are flying around that the young winger could depart the club in the summer.

Despite injury issues once again affecting his season, Neto has scored two goals and registered an impressive nine assists in just 19 games in the Premier League, as well as one goal and two assists in the FA Cup.

He is a wonderful ball carrier, using his low centre of gravity to slalom in between defenders and drive into the penalty box; Neto is one of the most direct players in the Premier League, which has shown this season.

However, due to a hamstring injury, the Portuguese winger has faced two separate spells on the sidelines this season. Neto has missed 20 games in total and has been injured for 129 days altogether, which is more than in 2022/23.

Neto is linked with a move to North London this summer, with both Tottenham and Arsenal thought to be interested in the 24-year-old, according to talkSPORT. The report goes on to explain Wolves would “demand a club-record fee” to acquire his services. Thus, it would need to surpass the £53m they received from Manchester City for Mathues Nunes last summer.

Despite the high chances of Neto leaving, O’Neil confirmed recently that, should the winger not depart the club, he is “committed to cracking on and showing everyone how good he is next season in a Wolves shirt”.

With that in mind, Wolves will need a replacement for the dazzling wide man should he leave Molineux. Whilst they could dip into the transfer market, there could well be a replacement contracted to the club, who is currently out on loan.

Wolves' readymade Neto replacement

Neto’s fellow Portuguese winger Daniel Podence is the option Wolves have to internally replace their number seven. The 28-year-old has been on loan at Greek side Olympiacos this season, where he is having an impressive time of things.

In all competitions, Podence has scored 14 goals and registered 12 assists across 44 games, which included two assists at Villa Park to knock Aston Villa, Wolves’ rivals, out of the Europa Conference League semi-final.

He could certainly prove to be a good option for Wolves should Neto end up leaving Molineux this summer. However, statistically, they are not very similar players, with Neto being a superior ball carrier, whereas Podence is more of a creator on the ball.

According to Fbref, Neto averages 2.28 key passes per 90 minutes and 1.74 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the 80th percentile and the 66th percentile of positionally similar players in Europe.

On the other hand, Podence averages 2.65 key passes per 90 minutes and an impressive 2.37 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 12% and the top 9% of wingers respectively, as per Fbref.

However, Neto’s superb carrying ability shines through. He averages 5.81 progressive carries per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 6%, 3.77 carries into the final third per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 4%, and 2.52 carries into the penalty box per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 12%.

Neto and Podence key stats compared Stat (per 90) Neto Podence Key passes 2.28 2.65 Passes into penalty area 1.74 2.37 Progressive carries 5.81 2.74 Carries into final third 3.77 2.56 Carries into penalty area 2.52 1.48 Stats from Fbref

Podence averages significantly less in these stats. He averages just 2.74 progressive carries per 90 minutes, which places him in just the 41st percentile, 2.56 carries into the final third per 90 minutes, ranking him in the 78th percentile and 1.46 carries into the penalty box per 90 minutes, which places him in the 73rd percentile.

There is a clear difference in each player’s skillset, with Neto more of a superb ball carrier in a transitional side, whilst Podence is a great creator in a side who have plenty of sustained possession each week. This is not to say neither player is good at the other’s best skill. Neto’s nine Premier League assists this season prove that. However, they certainly excel at one thing in particular.

Should Neto leave Wolves in the summer, bringing Podence back would save them lots of money, but he might not fit the transitional style of play that O’Neil has employed this season, which has been so successful for Wolves and could earn them a top-half finish.

With that in mind, it could well be better for the Midlands side to invest in a winger of a similar profile to Neto, rather than Podence. The 28-year-old has struggled in a Wolves shirt, and has been described as “frustrating” in the past by The Atheltic’s Wolves correspondent Steve Madeley.

With his sticks high at the minute, they could certainly get a good fee back for Podence, and recruit out wide to replace Neto should he leave this summer. Either way, the loanee remains a potential proposition for O'Neil to consider during the off-season.