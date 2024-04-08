Although Wolverhampton Wanderers are chasing a top-half Premier League finish this season, Gary O’Neil’s squad is lacking in real squad depth, particularly with regard to his attacking options.

Having seen injuries to Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha in recent weeks, O’Neil has been forced to utilise the talents of Nathan Fraser and Leon Chiwome in the starting XI recently.

While being able to call upon a couple of talented teenagers, the Old Gold are chasing a top-half finish with the lack of real experience in the final third, and this could perhaps cost them in the long run.

The summer transfer window could see the former Bournemouth manager delve into the market to add some reinforcements to his attacking options, with one name already being touted for a potential move….

Wolves eyeing potential Neto replacement

According to Spanish outlet Sport, on loan Brighton and Hove Albion starlet Ansu Fati won't be renewing his deal to remain with the Seasiders next season.

The youngster has failed to make a real lasting impression on the south coast since arriving last summer, and he is heading back to Barcelona to assess his future options.

One of these could potentially be a move to Wolves. His agent is Jorge Mendes, who is well known to the Molineux outfit over the years and this could stand them in good stead with regard to making a temporary move for the player.

The report does mention interest from La Liga sides Valencia and Sevilla, who are keen to have the Barcelona sensation in their squad next term.

He still has a contract at the Catalan giants until 2027 and his current market value is €19.2m (£16.5m) according to Football Transfers, meaning a permanent deal would perhaps cost Wolves too much.

A loan move, on the other hand, could certainly work in their favour, with Fati already having some experience in the Premier League this term.

Pedro Neto has attracted interest of late and Fati could be a solid replacement for the Portuguese winger, for a season at least.

The latest on Pedro Neto's future at Wolves

According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, both Liverpool and Manchester City are showing interest in signing Neto this summer in a bid to improve their current squads.

He claims that Wolves value the winger northwards of £60m in the current market, which could go a long way in them complying with financial fair play regulations.

Arsenal showed previous interest in Neto two years ago, according to McGrath, but the Old Gold were in a much stronger position then as he had signed a long-term deal.

With three years left on his current contract, this summer could be the perfect time for Wolves to sell him on as they seek to secure a massive profit.

Pedro Neto’s statistics for Wolves this season

Following an injury-disrupted term where the former Lazio gem found the back of the net just once in 21 appearances, a solid pre-season allowed Neto to demonstrate his full potential throughout the 2023/24 campaign, despite injuries taking their toll once again.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has scored three goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions, yet has missed 12 matches due to two separate hamstring injuries.

Among his teammates in the Premier League, Neto currently ranks fourth for goals and assists (11), while ranking second for key passes per game (2), third for big chances created (seven) and successful dribbles per game (1.9), showcasing his true talents as he was one of O’Neil’s most dangerous attacking threats.

Should he leave this summer, the English boss will have a big void to fill. While not wishing to rush to sign an adequate long-term replacement, perhaps Fati could do a suitable job should he arrive on a season-long loan deal this summer.

Ansu Fati’s stats at Brighton this season

A temporary move away from the pressures of playing for Barcelona was meant to help Fati’s development, especially by playing in the English top flight.

Xavi previously described the talented youngster as “extraordinary” following a wonderful performance against Mallorca in 2022, yet he has just offered glimpses of his vast potential at Brighton.

Ansu Fati's stats for Brighton this season Metric Europa League Premier League Goals 2 2 Assists 1 0 Key passes per game 0.7 0.4 Big chances created 1 1 Successful dribbles per game 0.7 0.3 Via Sofascore

The winger enjoyed a solid start to life on the south coast, scoring twice in his opening four Europa League group stage matches, whilst also netting two goals in his first nine Premier League outings, including a goal against Man City.

Since then, however, he has failed to register a single goal contribution, while missing 13 fixtures due to a calf injury.

In the top flight, Fati has created just one big chance, averaged 0.4 key passes per game and succeeded with only 0.3 dribbles per match, failing to really live up to his talent. Of course, injuries haven’t helped, disrupting his season when he was finding his feet.

When compared to his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, however, Fati currently ranks in the 1% for total shots per 90 (3.93), while also ranking in the top 4% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.49) and the top 7% for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 (6.8), demonstrating that he has impressed with regard to a few metrics in the previous year.

The 21-year-old has already played 112 games for Barcelona, scoring 29 times, and registering ten assists, which is a wonderful return for someone so young and clearly still yet to hit their peak.

If Wolves do lose Neto during the summer, a loan move for Fati could be an ideal choice in terms of filling in the gap left by the Portuguese.

The Spaniard may not be the most consistent, but Neto has gone through spells during his time at Wolves where goal contributions have been hard to come by, meaning Fati shouldn’t feel the pressure.

A temporary move would work well for both parties and if O’Neil can keep the Barça starlet fit for the entire campaign, there is no reason why he can't register 15 or more goal involvements for Wolves, especially with the calibre of players alongside him.