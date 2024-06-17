Gary O’Neil is going to have to sell a few Wolverhampton Wanderers players this summer in order to bring in his own transfer targets.

Speaking ahead of the final Premier League match of the season, O’Neil said: “We won't be blessed with resources as in money to spend.

'We have a lot of players out on loan, so hopefully some of them can come back and help us or we will be able to sell some and that will help us [spend].”

Could it be one of their most important players who leaves in the coming weeks, however?

Wolves could sell £60m starlet this summer

Rayan Ait-Nouri was perhaps one of the standout performers under O’Neil last term, firmly establishing himself in the starting XI. Overall, he made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and grabbing two assists as he was mostly used on the left side of the midfield.

This form has clearly attracted plenty of attention from fellow Premier League clubs, as Liverpool and Manchester City are showing interest in the Algerian defender.

The youngster won't come cheap, however, as O’Neil reportedly placed a £60m asking price on him back in April amid interest, which could give the Old Gold a major financial boost.

Losing him would leave a big gap to fill on the left, however. Hugo Bueno is a wonderful talent, but it is clear O’Neil will need to make another signing in this area.

Could a player who has just been released by Tottenham Hotspur be the answer should Ait-Nouri depart?

Wolves could sign a former Spurs starlet

According to reports late last month, Wolves were showing some level of interest in Ryan Sessegnon, who was entering the final few weeks of his spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

Having joined Spurs for £25m back in 2019 with a bright future ahead of him, it didn’t work out in the capital as he made only 57 appearances for the club.

Ryan Sessegnon's career statistics Club Games Goals Assists Fulham 120 25 18 Tottenham Hotspur 57 3 4 Hoffenheim 29 2 3 Via Transfermarkt

Hailed as a “huge talent” by former Fulham teammate Stefan Johansen as he was making his way into the senior ranks, Sessegnon has now been released by Spurs and is a free agent.

Given that O’Neil doesn’t have much money to spend, he could be an ideal replacement for Ait-Nouri should the Algerian move on this summer.

The Englishman has played the majority of his club football on the left side of the midfield, which could allow him to slot into O’Neil’s 3-4-3 formation with ease.

Not only that, but the 24-year-old has scored 30 goals along with registering 25 assists in 206 professional matches, which would have been higher had injuries not halted his progress.

Sessegnon is currently working hard on his fitness at a training camp in Portugal as he looks to impress potential suitors.

According to football.london, his preference is to stay in England with regard to his next move. Could this be all the incentive O’Neil requires to make a move for the 5 foot 7 gem in the coming weeks?