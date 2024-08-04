Wolverhampton Wanderers entered the 2023/24 campaign off the back of Julen Lopetegui's departure from the dugout, crying of damage that might sink the ship.

Gary O'Neil's appointment after being dismissed from his successful one-term stint on the South Coast with Bournemouth has been nothing short of masterful, with the 41-year-old instilling his vision and seeing the Old Gold comfortably avoid relegation, something that plenty thought was a formality only 11 months ago.

And all that despite a summer 2023 exodus that saw key figures such as Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes sold. As such, Wolves have not found themselves shaken by PSR frustrations - unlike some divisional rivals - and Pedro Neto, who is valued at £60m, is the only player expected to be sold.

However, a transfer market is a capricious beast and Molineux plays host to a wealth of top talent. Matheus Cunha is one of the club's most marketable and attractive stars, and is thus attracting interest from a host of suitors.

Transfer interest in Matheus Cunha

Many players have stepped into the Premier League scene and initially struggled to find their feet, only to later bloom into awe-inspiring superstars. Cunha is certainly on the way to achieving just that.

Joining from Atletico Madrid in December 2022 on an initial loan deal, Cunha's stay at Molineux became permanent after just three fixtures, completing a €50m (£42m) move.

The difference between his level across the 2022/23 campaign, under Lopetegui, and last year's term with O'Neil at the helm has been staggering, pretty much raising his game across every metric to earn praise for his "immense" displays from analyst Raj Chohan.

Matheus Cunha: Premier League 22/23 vs 23/24 Stat 22/23 23/24 Matches played 17 31 Matches started 12 28 Goals 2 12 Assists 0 7 G/A rate 0.12 0.61 Pass completion 76% 82% Big chances created 1 7 Shots per game 1.5 2.3 Key passes per game 0.4 0.9 Dribbles per game 1.5 (76%) 2.0 (52%) Duels won per game 3.6 (41%) 5.0 (43%) Stats via Sofascore

The 25-year-old was as potent as he was prolific last season, playing an instrumental role in O'Neil's success. As per FBref, he ranked among the top 14% of forwards for assists, the top 10% for pass completion, the top 12% for progressive passes, the top 5% for progressive carries and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90.

All this is wrapped up in a "complete" skillset - as he has been praised to possess by Lopetegui in the past - that has arrested the attention of Manchester United.

According to Caught Offside in June, the INEOS had been willing to raise Cunha's £60k-per-week wages by double with a summer transfer, but after landing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for £34m, it's unlikely that he will move to Old Trafford. Arsenal are also interested, though, so Wolves would be wise to bolster their attacking force.

It would take a talented, technical forward to replace the Brazilian talent, and that's why Wolves simply have to act on their interest in Chelsea's Armando Broja this summer.

Why Armando Broja could replace Matheus Cunha

Wolves will hope that Cunha remains on the books for the forthcoming season, but after being ruled out for the remainder of the club's pre-season tour this week after picking up a hamstring injury, the need for competition is heightened.

Broja, who starred for Albania at Euro 2024, would be a worthy stand-in, with Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg claiming in June that the Midlands side - who were keen on signing the striker in January - are "concretely interested" in acquiring the £25m-rated Chelsea man once again.

Everton, more recently, have displayed their own vested interest in the 22-year-old, who is holding out on a transfer to AC Milan but may not get his wish.

Proving his worth in England's top flight while on loan with Southampton in 2021/22, the 6 foot 3 Broja has the presence and frame to succeed at the front of a team such as Wolves, described as an "animal" by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell.

Broja has struggled to find the kind of shooting form that would see him rise to prominence over the past year but he's still showcased his technical quality, ranking among the top 1% of forwards for pass completion and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

This points toward the kind of link-up play and overall fluency-enhancing style that would allow Broja to perform in Cunha's role - or something thereabouts.

Recent misfortunes might dissuade some Old Gold supporters desperate to see their team succeed, but it's important to remember that Broja was injured with a long-term injury during the 2022/23 season with Chelsea and spent much of last year on the periphery, moving on loan to Fulham in January but failing to score and not being handed a starting role by Marco Silva.

At the heart of it, this is a talented forward who has yet to realise his lofty potential but has already proved his athletic strength and commanding aura on the Premier League pitch. At Wolves, he could find a more fitting ground to grow into his skin, away from the bloatedness of Stamford Bridge's ranks.

Cunha - and indeed Hwang Hee-chan - operate effectively at the central point of O'Neil's frontline but both have skills that are well utilised elsewhere, and Broja would provide the Wanderers with a real focal point.

Currently, Wolves interest in the Albania international is latent, but the call for a new centre-forward remains and January target Broja could be the winning ticket for a second season of success and stability.