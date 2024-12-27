Wolverhampton Wanderers could sign a "powerful" defender for Vitor Pereira in a loan-to-buy deal this January, according to a report.

Wolves and Pereira eyeing new defender

Wolves have endured a difficult first half of the Premier League season, but the 3-0 victory at Leicester City last week was the perfect start to the Pereira era, showing signs they are more than capable of steering themselves out of the bottom three.

That said, the Old Gold's appalling defensive record under Gary O'Neil is likely to be a cause of concern for Pereira, meaning the new manager may be tempted to bring in a new defender in the January transfer window.

Sunderland's Daniel Ballard is very much on the radar, having impressed in the Championship this season, although there may be competition for his signature from a number of other Premier League clubs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Tottenham Hotspur (a) December 29th Nottingham Forest (h) January 6th Newcastle United (a) January 15th Chelsea (a) January 20th Arsenal (h) January 25th

As such, Pereira could pursue a target from a little further afield, and Wolves are believed to be in pole position to sign Lens defender Kevin Danso, having made him their no.1 transfer target this winter.

Now, there has been a promising update on the pursuit of Danso, with Football Insider reporting that Lens could be willing to orchestrate a loan-to-buy deal this January.

Internal talks over a deal have been held by the Old Gold, discussing a deal which could see Danso move to Molineux on a temporary basis, before making his stay permanent if Pereira's side avoid relegation from the top flight.

The French club are open to a deal of that nature in order to balance the books, and there are signs the player himself could be keen on the move, with the report making it clear the Austrian is keen on a return to the Premier League.

Other English clubs are interested in the 26-year-old, but as things stand, Wolves are still leading the race for his signature.

Wolves need a centre-back

It is promising news that Wolves stand a good chance of signing the Lens defender this winter, as they are in dire need of a new centre-back.

Sky Sports' Peter Smith highlighted the Old Gold's defensive vulnerabilities earlier this month, with the statistics at the time showing they had conceded twice as many set-piece goals as any other Premier League team.

There are signs that Danso could be the man to rectify that issue, having been lauded as a "big, strong and powerful" centre-back, playing a key role for Lens in Ligue 1 by starting every game, barring a period out injured.

Wolves need to fix up quickly in a defensive sense if they are to avoid relegation this season, so they should undoubtedly pursue a deal for the Austria international.