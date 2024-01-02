Wolverhampton Wanderers won't want to add too many bodies into the building this transfer window, Gary O'Neil more than content with the fortunes of his Old Gold squad currently.

The West Midlands side let a number of first-teamers leave in the summer such as Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins but have pushed on regardless, a revitalised and fresh Wolves side 11th in the current Premier League standings after a barnstorming 3-0 win over Everton last game rounded off an up-and-down 2023.

Still, to help key figures such as Matheus Cunha continue to impress and play their part in Wolves defying expectations, an addition here and there wouldn't go amiss into the tight-knit group.

O'Neil could well look to this former Watford man as a possible incoming through the door, the West Midlands-based club linked with exciting winger Ismaila Sarr who was a constant nuisance going forward whilst with the Hornets.

Wolves transfer latest - going in for Sarr

According to reports, via TEAMtalk, last month indicated that Wolves were keen on bringing Sarr back to England, the Senegalese forward currently on the books at Olympique Marseille.

He might not be sticking around in France for much long however if rumours are correct, the Old Gold prepared to battle with Fulham this month - who are also interested - to try and win Sarr's services.

The current Marseille man wouldn't be a cheap buy though, Sarr joining the Ligue 1 club for a fee of £15.5m from Vicarage Road.

Sarr could well fancy a return to familiar territory in the Premier League after a poor spell with Marseille to date, with Wolves gaining another skilful forward in the process who could be a joy to watch alongside Cunha if signed.

Ismaila Sarr's style of play

The senior Senegal international garnered a reputation as being a tricky, daring attacker during a celebrated four-season stay with the Hertfordshire-based outfit where he played 50 times in the top flight.

He wasn't all tricks and flicks with no end product though, a dependable scorer of goals for the Hornets.

Sarr would amass 34 goals in total for Watford before departing the club last year for pastures new, where the goals have dried up now with just four managed this campaign for his new French employers.

At one point in time, Sarr was even linked with a move to Manchester United away from Hertfordshire at the peak of his powers - described by football journalist Rob Blanchette as "electric" when quizzed in 2020 about this prospective transfer deal.

The ex-Watford fan favourite could give Wolves another dangerous option going forward away from the calm and measured approach of Pablo Sarabia, an exhilarating and off-your-seat style attacker purchased to match Pedro Neto already at Molineux.

But, with Neto still nursing a hamstring knock and not near regular first-team minutes as of yet, Sarr could come into the team and become a dream partner going forward for Cunha.

This would see Sarr take on an attacking midfield role just behind Hwang as opposed to roaming freely down the channels, but Sarr has played centrally before in his career - scoring six of his 34 strikes for Watford as an out-and-out centre forward.

Cunha and Sarr could complement each other well, Sarr the more potent and goal-hungry forward out of the two arguably whilst Cunha is the more aggressive and creative option further back attempting to make things happen - the Brazilian Wolves man averaging 2.94 progressive carries over the last year per 90 minutes according to FBRef.

In contrast, Sarr is more poacher-like in his play with 6.08 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 minutes over the same time period.

O'Neil will just want his Wolves team to continue growing in confidence regardless of who is picked to play or who is signed this month, but Sarr looks like he'd be a worthwhile signing to make to strengthen the Old Gold without causing major disruption.