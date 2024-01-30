This week couldn't have gone any better for the Wolverhampton Wanderers faithful, with their side beating archrivals West Brom 2-0 in the FA Cup.

Only a new signing and a victory over Manchester United on Thursday could make it even better.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven games, and the morale is high, but Gary O'Neil is still keen to introduce one new face before the end of deadline day.

Wolves' search for a midfielder

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves could move for Jordan James. The journalist stated:

“Atalanta offered something around £5m plus add-ons. They had an agreement with the player but not with the club. This is why Atalanta left the conversation at the beginning of the winter window. So, at the moment, the situation is completely quiet with the Italian side. But there could be an opportunity for Wolves and Crystal Palace in the window's final days.”

However, it will take a bid of around £8.5m for any deal to be considered by Birmingham City, as per football journalist Rudy Galetti earlier this month.

The news comes amid reports that Wolves are set to conclude a deal to sign Mario Lemina's brother, Noha, on loan. With an agreement reached between the clubs, it's now just down to personal terms before the deadline slams shut on Thursday.

How James could fit alongside Joao Gomes

22-year-old Brazilian Joao Gomes has been instrumental at the heart of the Wolves midfield this season, where he has really kicked on since moving to the club in January last year for £15m from Flamengo.

The midfielder has played 18 matches in the Premier League this season, with his performances reportedly gaining the interest of Spurs earlier this month.

Another young midfielder who has shone this season is the aforementioned James of Birmingham City, who has played in 26 matches this season in the Championship. However, he isn't just shining for his club, with the midfielder also cementing himself as a key player for Wales during the recent European Championship qualifiers, where he has been extremely "impressive," as per journalist Josh Bunting.

Nonetheless, the 19-year-old could become the perfect partner for Gomes, and the table below showing his statistics from this season helps justify why. It compares some of James' most important attributes and subsequently how he compares to positional peers in the Championship.

James vs Championship CMs Metric Stats (per 90) Championship Ranking Goals 0.42 Top 3% Goals/shot 0.26 Top 4% Tackles won 1.47 Top 20% Passes blocked 1.47 Top 3% Interceptions 1.33 Top 26% Stats via FBref

Jones ranks among the best midfielders in the second tier for goals scored (6), with his late runs into the box often leading to an opportunity to find the back of the net, which he usually takes according to his goals/shot stat.

This eye for a goal makes him the dream partner for Gomes, whose role is solely to win the ball back and keep it simple when in possession, as highlighted by the fact he ranks in the top 4% of midfielders and 7% for tackles and dribblers challenged in the league. Together, they would cover every aspect of a perfect midfield duo, providing a threat in the final third and defensive security.

Furthermore, O'Neil loves to field a 3-4-3 formation, which would suit James' profile perfectly, as it would give him the freedom to drive forward and be a handful in the final third while also bringing out his defensive capabilities, such as his tackling, interceptions, and ability to block off forward passes.

The Welsh star also stands at 6 foot 2, which allows him to hold his own on the field despite his age. James' skillset and physical profile mean he has the potential to become an elite talent, and a deal for less than £10m could prove to be a steal in years to come.