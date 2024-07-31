Wolverhampton Wanderers sold Max Kilman to West Ham United over three weeks ago, collecting a £40m fee for their captain, who has now reunited with former boss Julen Lopetegui.

Where's the panic? In an alternate reality, trepidation would be setting in as Wolves look destined for a season of struggle, having lost their defensive linchpin, but Gary O'Neil has worked wonders in cultivating a positive, enthusiastic team drilled in togetherness and shaped by sharp tactical understanding. There's no need for panic.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs has addressed pressing concerns early on, welcoming Jorgen Strand Larsen to the frontline, tying down Tommy Doyle to a permanent deal and layering the squad with youthful buttressing through signings of Rodrigo Gomes, 21, and 18-year-old full-back Pedro Lima.

However, the fact remains that Kilman needs replacing, but that precious Old Gold is in good hands and there is confidence that the right deal will be done.

Wolves transfer news

According to a report from German outlet Wetterauer Zeitung over the weekend, Wolves are still interested in signing Nico Elvedi after failing in a bid last summer, and could now move to sign the Swiss defender following Kilman's sale, attracted by his £8.5m release clause.

The Borussia Monchengladbach player has claimed that he could be interested in leaving his outfit after nine years of service, and his style of play could see him effectively replace Kilman at Molineux.

What Nico Elvedi would bring to Wolves

Elvedi, aged 27, is a well-rounded defender with athletic qualities that would make him a custom-made fit for life in the Premier League.

Nico Elvedi: Bundesliga Stats 23/24 Statistics Per 90 Percentile (vs CBs) Goals scored 0.07 Top 25% Pass completion 88.8% Top 20% Progressive carries 1.34 Top 15% Interceptions 1.56 Top 20% Clearances 5.44 Top 7% Stats via FBref

Having amassed 303 appearances for his German Bundesliga outfit, notching 25 goal contributions, the 6 foot 2 defender is itching for a new challenge and could find the perfect project in O'Neil's Wolves, especially considering his stylistic similarities to the departed Kilman.

Kilman, praised as a "monster" by presenter Tom Parker in the past, is a sound centre-back but has a unique element to his craft in that he is an adept ball carrier, able to penetrate the opposing lines with his forward drives.

And after all, Elvedi is much more than just an impressive dribbler. As per Sofascore, the £57k-per-week star completed 89% of his passes in the German top flight last year, averaging 4.6 ball recoveries and 4.8 clearances per game and remarkably winning 70% of his ground duels.

Such numbers speak of Elvedi's dynamism and robust approach to his defending, covering much ground and rebuffing danger with a frightening regularity.

Kilman isn't exactly just a good ball progressor either, averaging 4.7 recoveries and clearances per game in the Premier League last season and winning 63% of his duels, but this simply serves to deepen the argument that, yes, the Gladbach defender would be a worthy successor.

Once hailed as “incredible” by former Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl, Elvedi would be a creditable signing to shrewdly replace Kilman. At a bargain £8.5m figure, it's surely a no-brainer.