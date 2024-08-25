Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League campaign started with defeat, though Gary O'Neil praised his squad's "good account" after losing 2-0 at Arsenal.

The Emirates Stadium has devoured many strong sides over the past few years, having been fashioned into one of Europe's elite outfits, and Wolves demonstrated resilience and togetherness that will be at the root of any success to come over the next nine months.

Pedro Neto's absence, it has to be said, was keenly felt. After such electric performances last year, the 24-year-old has left a big hole after moving elsewhere.

Why Wolves sold Pedro Neto to Chelsea

Neto joined Chelsea in a £54m deal earlier this month, and while some exciting talents have been welcomed beforehand, prudently, last Saturday's showing proved a more experienced head is needed.

O'Neil hailed him as an "incredibly talented and physically very gifted player", with 14 goal contributions from just 19 starts across all competitions highlighting a potency that lifts the roof like no other.

But 19 starts also hints at an injury record that leaves much to be desired. Neto, for all his awe-inspiring talent, started 76 Premier League fixtures across his five campaigns with Wolves, equating to 15.2 starting berths a season.

£54m, then, is not a bad sum to collect. Add that to the £40m fee that West Ham United paid for centre-back Max Kilman in July, and the Old Gold have hit the financial jackpot and then some, with summer expenditure coming in at roughly £25m.

Arsenal might boast one of the most formidable defences in the game but there's no doubt that Wolves lacked bite. It would be remiss not to consider another signing to further dynamise the frontline, and Brentford's Yoane Wissa might be the man - though completing a deal won't be easy.

The player who could replace Pedro Neto

According to BBC Sport, Wolves are interested in signing Wissa this month but will need to bypass steely Bees resistance, for Ivan Toney is mooted for a high-money move to Saudi Arabia and Thomas Frank will not want to lose another third of his frontline.

Toney might take the limelight as Brentford's all-powerful talisman, with Bryan Mbeumo also earning acclaim for his performances, but Wissa has gone under the radar somewhat, with the versatile £25k-per-week winger's goals invaluable since he signed from FC Lorient for £8.5m in 2021, shortly after the club's promotion.

Brentford: All-time Top Scorers (Premier League) Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Ivan Toney 83 36 2. Yoane Wissa 102 26 3. Bryan Mbeumo 98 22 4. Mathias Jensen 100 8 4. Vitaly Janelt 104 8 Sourced via Statbunker

Only outscored by Toney across the Bees' time in the top flight, Wissa has been praised for his "simply incredible" quality by The Athletic's Jay Harris, carrying his impressive form from last year into the current campaign, scoring and assisting as his side held off Crystal Palace to win their opener 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

A natural goalscorer, the DR Congo international ranked among the top 15% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Premier League last season for goals scored and aerial battles won per 90, as per FBref, emphasising his cutting-edge and athletic intensity.

Regarding his proposed role as Neto's successor, Wissa would carry a divergent skillset into Molineux, but his clinical ability could bear dividends for a side that does have creative players in Matheus Cunha, Tommy Doyle and summer signing Rodrigo Gomes.

Moreover, the 27-year-old doesn't exactly shirk away from his playmaking duties, averaging 0.9 key passes per game in the Premier League last year, as per Sofascore. He also, as stated, set up Bryan Mbeumo last weekend.

With money in the bank and a clear need for attacking impetus, Wissa is the man to ensure that Neto's sale does not prove to be damaging for a talented and coherent Wolves team.