Wolverhampton Wanderers have a tough start to the 2024/25 campaign, and Gary O'Neil will understand the importance of making early headway to set the right mood at Molineux.

While it had been said that Wolves would not bear a bloated purse this summer, astute recruitment in recent weeks has carried a loud voice - moves are being made to build on last season's 14th-placed Premier League finish, with winger Rodrigo Gomes and right-back Pedro Lima brought in.

Wolves: Opening Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Matchweek Opponent Venue 23/24 result 1. Arsenal Molineux 2-0 loss 2. Chelsea Stamford Bridge 4-2 win 3. Nottingham Forest City Ground 2-2 draw 4. Newcastle United Molineux 2-2 draw 5. Aston Villa Villa Park 2-0 loss 6. Liverpool Molineux 1-3 loss 7. Brentford Gtech Community Stadium 4-1 win 8. Manchester City Molineux 2-1 win

Last summer's exodus has left Wolves with a good relationship with PSR, and while the £60m-rated Pedro Neto is expected to be sold, the hefty recoup would only fuel further activity in the weeks and months to come.

Wolves transfer news

As per Portuguese outlet A Bola, Wolves are interested in signing centre-back David Carmo two years on from failing to secure his services.

Carmo signed for Porto in a 20m (£17m) deal in 2022 after Wolves opted against meeting Braga's valuation, but now the Liga Portugal side are open to cashing in for £15m.

Carmo is also being courted by Olympiakos, where he won the Europa Conference League on loan last season, but a certain Old Gold star's sale this summer could facilitate the signing.

Imagine David Carmo & Rayan Ait-Nouri

Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has made it his priority to sign Max Kilman after taking the reins at West Ham United, though the captain would cost £45m to prise away from Molineux.

Left-footed, Kilman is a talented defender but £45m is an attractive fee and Wolves could make an interesting swap by signing Carmo for a portion of the price, with the 24-year-old also favouring his left side.

Once described as “one of the most underrated young CBs in Europe” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 6 foot 4 Carmo played a crucial part in clinching European glory last term and offers one of the most imposing presences around, ranking among the top 2% of positional peers across relevant divisions over the past year for aerial battles won per 90, as per FBref.

David Carmo: UECL Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 9 Matches started 9 Clean sheets 4 Pass completion 73% Tackles per game 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.2 Clearances per game 4.4 Ball recoveries per game 3.7 Duels won per game 6.9 (63%) Stats via Sofascore

Somewhat nomadic, Carmo's tough style could be the perfect counterbalancing force to Rayan Ait-Nouri's athletic, progressive style, with the Algerian full-back praised for his "phenomenal" energetic style by The Athletic's Tim Spiers.

Indeed, evidencing this: Ait-Nouri ranks among the top 2% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons and the top 13% for tackles per 90.

Carmo's 3.7 ball recoveries per game in the UECL speak of energy that is not found at the core of all central defenders, with Kulig also hailing his "complete & dominant" style.

He might need to polish his passing game somewhat but Carmo's titanic presence in the rearguard would be an interesting addition to bounce off the athleticism and pace of his slippery left-back partner, and if Kilman is to be sold, O'Neil should take a punt and bring him to Molineux.