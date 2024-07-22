Wolverhampton Wanderers may have finished 14th in the Premier League last season, but if it weren’t for a late-season collapse, the Old Gold would surely have claimed a top-half finish.

Gary O’Neil enjoyed a solid debut campaign, but he will be looking for more next season. So far this summer, Wolves have signed Pedro Lima, Rodrigo Gomes and Tommy Doyle, while Jorgen Strand Larsen has joined on loan, as the Englishman has gone with youth over experience.

Might another young prodigy be the next signing Wolves make? They are showing interest in a player who shone at the U17 World Cup last year…

Wolves eyeing move for teen prodigy

According to German outlet Fussball News, clubs such as Wolves, Crystal Palace, Salzburg and Manchester United are eyeing a move for Guidars FC midfielder Sekou Kone this summer.

The report states that a fee of around €2m (£1.7m) will be enough to secure the services of the player, and this is a deal which O’Neil should make.

If the teenager does move to Molineux, he could become an ideal long-term prospect in the heart of the midfield, emerging as a key player for the team if he fulfils his potential.

Not only that, but Kone has been likened to Amadou Onana, indicating that O’Neil could sign his own version of the Belgian starlet this summer.

How Sekou Kone compares to Amadou Onana

Writer Archie Berry wrote that Kone was comparable to Onana in an article published on the Football Talent Scout website, run by Jacek Kulig. But, who is this the case?

Well, Kone’s strengths include tackling, interceptions, ball recoveries and positional awareness, all traits which Onana has in abundance. Indeed, the Belgian ranks in the top 8% when compared to positional peers in Europe's top five leagues for tackles per 90 (3.06) while ranking in the top 6% for aerials won per 90 (2.24) over the previous 365 days.

Sekou Kone's stats at the U17 World Cup for Mali Goals 0 Assists 2 Key passes per game 1.4 Shots per game 2 Passes per game 45.4 Tackles per game 4.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 Ball recoveries per game 7.6 Via Sofascore

In the Premier League last term, Onana recovered 5.3 balls per game and these statistics give a glimpse of the kind of qualities Kone could offer O’Neil next season.

A ball recoveryis defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

Kulig even described the Malian youngster as being a “modern holding midfielder” while stating that he plays like Michael Essien, the former Chelsea star who played a key role under José Mourinho.

The 5 foot 9 teen sensation was arguably one of the finest players at the U17 World Cup which took place late last year.

Mali reached the semi-finals, winning a stunning bronze medal as Kone ran the show during the tournament.

Kone averaged an 85% pass success rate across his seven games, along with averaging 1.4 key passes, recovering 7.6 balls, making 4.3 tackles and succeeding with 2.3 dribbles per game for the African nation.

These statistics are sublime and show that he can offer support going forward as well as being an effective defensive midfielder, breaking up the play and dictating matches.

For a fee of just £1.7m, surely this move is a no-brainer for O’Neil? Especially as he could make a massive profit on the 18-year-old in the next few years.