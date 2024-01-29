Wolverhampton Wanderers face a busy final few days of the January transfer window as Gary O’Neil looks to bring in at least one new signing.

The Old Gold secured passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup over the weekend with a victory over rivals West Bromwich Albion, but they have yet to make a new signing this month.

This could all change over the coming days, however, as they are showing interest in a talented midfielder shining in the Championship…

Wolves search for new signings

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Molineux side are keen on Jordan James, who is currently playing for Birmingham City in the second tier.

The youngster is showing vast promise and a £3m bid by Italian side Atalanta was deemed unsatisfactory as they currently value the 19-year-old at £10m amid the recent interest.

The Blues have endured a dismal few months, but James has been one of their only shining lights and his performances have clearly impressed O’Neil.

Jude Bellingham was the last young talent to make quite an impression in the Birmingham first team, and he has emerged as arguably one of the finest midfielders on the planet.

James has shown significant potential over the previous 12 months. While lauding him as Bellingham 2.0 may be a tad hyperbolic, he could certainly forge a wonderful career in the Premier League should he move to Molineux this month.

How Jordan James compares to Jude Bellingham

The current Real Madrid starlet only made 44 senior appearances for Birmingham, yet his impact was immeasurable.

He joined Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and developed into a true world-class talent in Germany, leading to the move to Spain.

18 goals in just 26 matches this season is a stunning return and Bellingham has come a long way since his days in the Championship.

James has already double the number of appearances for the Blues as Bellingham since making his debut in the 2021/22 season and his meteoric rise has been exceptional.

This season has seen the young midfielder enjoy his most productive spell in front of goal, netting six times in 26 Championship matches, and this has him ranked third across the squad in the second tier.

Both James and Bellingham excel at finishing and defensive contributions according to WhoScored, suggesting that they offer wonderful qualities at both ends of the pitch and this is something which could give O’Neil a big boost in the heart of his midfield.

Only seven goals have been scored by midfielders this season in the Wolves squad, and it is clearly an area which could do with some more attacking qualities added to it ahead of a crucial few months.

James might not be the finished article, yet a move to the Premier League could allow him to blossom against the elite similar to Bellingham when he moved to the Bundesliga in 2020.