Wolverhampton Wanderers could soon add a free-scoring striker to their ranks in January as Gary O'Neil seeks to add more dynamism to his attack, according to a report.

Wolves prepare for Brentford

On Christmas Eve, Wolves pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Molineux as goals from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty rendered a Christopher Nkunku reply for the visitors as nothing more than a consolation.

As a result, the Old Gold now find themselves further away from the relegation zone as their quietly impressive run of form at home in the Premier League continues to roll on, with O'Neil's men now seven games without defeat in the West Midlands.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the 40-year-old praised his side's ability to handle the threat of Mauricio Pochettino's outfit despite a bout of illness among the squad leading to several absences, as he stated cited, via The Daily Mail: "It was a tough day for us with a call from the doctor this morning around illnesses. I had to call up some young lads last minute to make up the squad.

"Going against what Chelsea had, especially late on in the game, I thought it might have been tricky for us once we started to tire. But the lads manage to produce another fantastic performance here in front of the home fans and we deserved the win really."

Next up for Wolves is a trip to Brentford and an opportunity to brush up on their slightly more erratic results away from home soil; nevertheless, they will also have an eye on January and could now target a new centre-forward, according to a report.

Wolves "could soon" bring in Mohamed Amoura

According to reports in Algeria, translated by Sport Witness, Wolves "could soon" bring Union SG striker Mohamed Amoura to Molineux to join compatriot Rayan Ait-Nouri, following the former's excellent showings in the Jupiler Pro League this term. The outlet claim that the 23-year-old's "exceptional" pace is the "perfect fit" for O'Neil.

Mohamed Amoura in 2023/24 - Jupiler Pro League (Transfermarkt) Appearances 14 Goals 13 Mohamed Amoura key statistics in 2023/24 - Jupiler Pro League (WhoScored) Shots per game 3.4 Completed dribbles per game 1.3 Average match rating 7.48/10

Wolves could do with another body across the front line in January, especially when factoring in that striking pair Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva may move on in January in search of regular minutes elsewhere, as per The Telegraph.

In the event this occurs, acquiring Amoura would help to provide a clinical edge in attack for the Old Gold as they aim to progress up the Premier League table under O'Neil's stewardship.