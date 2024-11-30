Potentially adding further firepower alongside Matheus Cunha, Wolverhampton Wanderers could reportedly take advantage of one club's financial woes to sign a £29m winger in 2025.

Wolves transfer news

Those in the Midlands certainly have plenty to make up for after a difficult summer transfer window left Gary O'Neil short on options and struggling as a result. Somewhat surprise relegation contenders, Wolves have been particularly short at the back, with Yerson Mosquera's long-term injury far from helping their situation after they failed to replace Maximilian Kilman.

However, when the January transfer window arrives, O'Neil's biggest problems could reach a resolution in the form of Nico Elvedi. The Borussia Monchengladbach defender is reportedly a long-standing target of Wolves and could be set to finally complete a move to the Premier League side at their most desperate time.

The 30-year-old would hand O'Neil the Kilman replacement that he's needed and add key experience in what is a relatively young backline that has been forced to turn towards midfielder Mario Lemina in recent weeks.

It's not just defensive improvements that the Old Gold have been linked with ahead of 2025, though. According to reports in Spain, Wolves could now take advantage of Valencia's financial woes to sign Diego Lopez. The La Liga club - like Wolves - are surprise relegation candidates, but can put that down to their lack of finances rather than a sudden patch of poor form.

Desperate to avoid relegation but seeking much-needed funds, Valencia may be left with no choice but to shoot themselves in the foot by sanctioning the sale of Lopez. As things stand, the winger is reportedly worth around €35m (£29m), but that price could reportedly increase if he continues to impress for the struggling Spanish side ahead of 2025.

With Leicester City and Bournemouth also eyeing a move to sign Lopez, it could be an interesting battle for his signature if Valencia decide to cash in on one of their most prized assets.

"Excellent" Lopez could replace Hwang

When looking at Wolves' recent problems, it's clear that O'Neil has more to solve defensively than going forward given how the likes of Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen have impressed throughout the current campaign. But that's not to say he couldn't do with more depth amid Hwang Hee-chan's failure to avoid injury on a consistent basis.

The forward is quickly falling from hero to zero in the Midlands, and with Wolves in need of more reliable options than ever since their Premier League return, O'Neil could replace Hwang by signing Lopez in 2025.

Even in a struggling Valencia side, the winger has earned impressive praise. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig went as far as describing a performance at the start of the year as "excellent", in a display that he's only built on since.

More recently, Premier Sports lauded the youngster for his "perfect technique" against Real Betis as Los Ches coasted to victory last weekend.

With two goals and one assist to his name following last season's 10 goal involvements, 22-year-old Lopez is one to keep an eye on if Premier League clubs decide to take advantage of Valencia's worrying situation.