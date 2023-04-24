Wolverhampton Wanderers could end up targeting Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho this summer, says journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Fabio Carvalho?

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano issued an update on Carvalho's Liverpool future, stating: "Fabio Carvalho I am told is also leaving. We have to see what solution they will find but he is young and he is never playing so it is important to clarify these things.”

The Daily Mail interpret Romano's comments as signalling that he will be made available for a loan exit this summer, which could be initiated to help clear space for the prospective arrival of Ryan Gravenberch, who is said to be a top target for the Reds in the forthcoming transfer window.

As per The Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp has recently praised Carvalho for his work ethic in training, stating to reporters: "He's training exceptionally, Fabio Carvalho is training exceptionally."

Earlier this year, The Sun claimed that Wolves pair Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes were on a shortlist of potential midfielders the Reds could sign this summer, something which journalist Jones believes may potentially send the £40k-per-week ace heading in the opposite direction to Molineux on a loan basis.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “There is uncertainty about what happens with Fabio Carvalho. Firstly, it’s worth pointing out that he will not give up on making it with Liverpool. He’s very driven to ensure the move works out long-term.

“But this has been a tough season for all involved, and chances could be just as limited for him next season because Liverpool have to bounce back. That is going to mean top-level recruitment.

“I think a loan will be discussed for Carvalho. Fulham hoped it would become an option when he left them, but it never did. Marco Silva helped hugely with his breakthrough, and I’m sure he would welcome him back if the player is open to it.

“It is difficult to take a decision like that. From Carvalho’s perspective, it may feel like admitting defeat, and I did check out other moves that could be on the table.

There has been nothing yet, but it sounds to me like Wolves could become an option. They are in an uncertain moment with players like Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves, and an opportunity to sign someone like Carvalho, who is an adaptable attacking midfield player, would be a good fit.

“At least one of those two will leave Wolves, and of course, Liverpool are interested in both, so again, there could be room for negotiation around this. There are also doubts about players like Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho. So, this is a squad that is going to undergo maintenance in the summer. It is early days, and there are so many discussions to be had at every end of this, but one thing for sure is that Carvalho will have good options.”

Would Fabio Carvalho be a good signing for Wolves?

Carvalho is a bright young talent and could add some versatility to the Wolves midfield, given his capacity to operate in an attacking midfield, central midfield or on the left flank.

In the 2022/23 season, the 20-year-old has made 20 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions and netted three goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also note that the youngster compares well to his positional peers across the top five European leagues in the metric of touches in the opposition penalty area, with Carvalho having had an average of 6.13 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the top 1% of midfielders in this statistical realm.

If Wolves are indeed to part ways with either Nunes or Neves in the summer, Carvalho would be a sound addition to the ranks that would help to soften the blow.